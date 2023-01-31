https://sputniknews.com/20230131/australian-nuclear-safety-agency-joins-search-for-missing-radioactive-capsule-1106845770.html
A truck of mining company Rio Tinto lost a highly radioactive capsule on a 1,400-kilometer stretch of desert highway in Western Australia.
On Tuesday, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) said that it had joined the hunt for a missing radioactive capsule.The capsule, which is 8 millimeters (0.3 inch) long, was lost in transit from the Pilbara region to a radiation storage facility in Perth.The local population has been warned about the missing capsule, and now special search teams, equipped with the necessary equipment, are trying to find the container.On Monday, media reported that the Rio Tinto Anglo-Australian mining corporation has apologized after losing a radioactive capsule in the desert.The missing capsule is part of a rock density meter widely used in the mining industry. The device was, until recently, in use at Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine, where the company mines iron ore.The capsule contains the radioactive isotope caesium-137 (commonly used in radiation gauges), which, if someone is exposed to it, could reportedly cause radiation burns, acute radiation sickness and cancer.According to Australian media reports, the capsule probably fell through a bolt hole in the container in which it was being transported.
10:01 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 31.01.2023)
On Tuesday, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) said that it had joined the hunt for a missing radioactive capsule.
The capsule
, which is 8 millimeters (0.3 inch) long, was lost in transit from the Pilbara region to a radiation storage facility in Perth.
The local population has been warned about the missing capsule, and now special search teams, equipped with the necessary equipment, are trying to find the container.
On Monday, media reported that the Rio Tinto Anglo-Australian mining corporation has apologized after losing a radioactive capsule in the desert.
The missing capsule is part of a rock density meter widely used in the mining industry. The device was, until recently, in use at Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine, where the company mines iron ore.
The capsule contains the radioactive isotope caesium-137 (commonly used in radiation gauges), which, if someone is exposed to it, could reportedly cause radiation burns, acute radiation sickness and cancer.
According to Australian media reports, the capsule probably fell through a bolt hole in the container in which it was being transported.