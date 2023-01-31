https://sputniknews.com/20230131/at-least-70-dead-more-than-150-wounded-in-mosque-blast-in-pakistans-peshawar-say-reports-1106843745.html
At Least 70 Dead, More Than 150 Wounded in Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, Say Reports
At Least 70 Dead, More Than 150 Wounded in Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, Say Reports
A suicide bomber set off an explosion in a mosque in Pakistan
2023-01-31T05:51+0000
2023-01-31T05:51+0000
2023-01-31T05:51+0000
world
pakistan
mosque
blast
deaths
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/60/1078336085_4:0:3645:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f0adb4faca325e0be3a67b923bca442.jpg
The death toll from the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to more than 70, according to media reports.Some sources have quoted a hospital official as saying that the number of dead at present stands at 83 people.The Chief Minister on Tuesday declared a day of mourning in the province for the victims.Earlier, a spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital, Mohammad Asim, confirmed that at least 59 people had died and 157 others had been injured in the attack.The search and rescue operation continues.Terrorist organization Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan* has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as Pakistani Taliban, is an Islamist alliance of several regional terrorist groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. In late November 2022, Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan ended the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/death-toll-from-mosque-blast-in-pakistans-peshawar-rises-to-44-reports-1106829333.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/60/1078336085_459:0:3190:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc20573f386e205b3d05ecf5ea3659d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
explosion in a mosque in pakistan, death toll, pakistan mosque blast, peshawar mosque blast
explosion in a mosque in pakistan, death toll, pakistan mosque blast, peshawar mosque blast
At Least 70 Dead, More Than 150 Wounded in Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, Say Reports
A suicide bomber set off an explosion in a mosque in Pakistan on 30 January. There were more than 300 people inside the mosque when the blast went off.
The death toll from the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to more than 70, according to media reports.
Some sources have quoted a hospital official as saying that the number of dead at present stands at 83 people.
The Chief Minister on Tuesday declared a day of mourning in the province for the victims.
Earlier, a spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital, Mohammad Asim, confirmed that at least 59 people had died and 157 others had been injured in the attack.
The search and rescue operation continues.
Terrorist organization Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan* has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack
.
Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as Pakistani Taliban, is an Islamist alliance of several regional terrorist groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. In late November 2022, Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan ended the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.