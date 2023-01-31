https://sputniknews.com/20230131/afdbs-affirmative-finance-action-for-women-in-africa-reaches-1bln-in-approved-funding-1106851146.html

AfDB's Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa Reaches $1Bln in Approved Funding

Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa Reaches (AFAWA) by the African Development Bank (AfDB) has reached $1 billion in approved funding.

Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa Reaches (AFAWA) by the African Development Bank (AfDB) has reached $1 billion in approved funding. The money is designated for lending to African businesswomen, who play a key role in the continent's agriculture by running the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector.The AFAWA initiative was launched during the Dakar 1 Africa Food Summit 2015 with the goal "to bridge the $42 billion financing gap facing women in Africa".The program seeks to achieve $5 billion in lending for women by 2026. For this, the AFAWA has established a Guarantee Mechanism aimed at de-risking the women's market and increasing financial institutions' ability to lend to businesswomen.She added that in 2023, the bank would continue to cooperate with its partners "to accelerate their ability to lend to women-led micro and small enterprises."The African Development Bank's history began in 1964, when it was founded in by the Organization of African Unity, the precursor to the African Union. The mission of the institution is to contribute to the continent's economic development, improve living conditions and fight poverty through promotion of investment of public and private capital.

