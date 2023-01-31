https://sputniknews.com/20230131/actress-eva-green-blames-her-frenchness-after-blasting-film-bosses-as-weak-and-stupid-1106841579.html
Actress Eva Green Blames Her 'Frenchness' After Blasting Film Bosses as 'Weak and Stupid'

French actress Eva Green explained to a UK courtroom on Monday that her "Frenchness" was to blame after text messages in which she blasted her film bosses as "weak and stupid" were read aloud.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/alec-baldwin-reportedly-charged-with-involuntary-manslaughter-over-fatal-rust-shooting-1106499699.html
The former Bond girl was due to play the lead role in a sci-film "A Patriot," however the production collapsed in October of 2019. She is now suing the film's production company saying she is entitled to her fee of £810,000 ($1 million) based on a "pay or play" clause.
French actress Eva Green
explained to a UK courtroom on Monday that her "Frenchness" was to blame after text messages in which she blasted her film bosses as "weak and stupid" were read aloud.
Green is suing White Lantern Film after a movie she was signed to collapsed in October of 2019. The actress had said the film was becoming a “B movie” after the producers began cutting corners, with producers since arguing that Green made “excessive creative and financial” demands and undermined the production.
In court, the production company read out aggressive WhatsApp messages which Green, 42, blamed on her “Frenchness."
The actress described her film bosses as “weak and stupid” and referred to one as a “f****** inexperienced, pretentious moron.” Max Mallin, a King’s Counsel for White Lantern, said Green had an “animosity” towards executive producer Jake Seal’s vision for the film.
The barrister explained that Green said Seal was planning on making a “cheap B movie,” and described him as “the devil” and “evil.” She further described the local crew members as “s****** peasants… from Hampshire.”
Green said during an evidence session at the High Court in London that she had “nothing against peasants” but was concerned about “working with people who are not experienced.”
Green
did not dispute the “B movie” claim either, saying: “When an actor has appeared in a B movie they are labeled as a B actor, you never get offered quality work ever again. I never wanted this to be a B movie but I realized more towards the end that it was going to happen.”
Green also argued about safety concerns on the set and referred to the "Rust" film shooting, during which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed by a prop gun that was discharged on the movie set. The film’s young and inexperienced weapons supervisor as well as actor Alec Baldwin now face voluntary manslaughter charges.
“You can’t make a quality film by cutting corners,” Green said. “You look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie ‘Rust,’ the producers were cutting corners, no safety measures and a young woman got killed.”
Green apologized for “some horrible things” she had said in her messages which she called an “emotional response” to feeling betrayed, including calling one of the producer’s a “pretentious moron,” but blamed the tone of the messages as her “Frenchness coming out sometimes.”
"I'm probably talking about [producer] Adam [Merrifield] at the time, but it was an emotional response, I felt betrayed,” Green said in response to the “inexperienced, pretentious moron” description that was read in court.
Green has denied the producer’s allegations that she breached her contract and argues she was prepared to continue filming despite the film collapsing.