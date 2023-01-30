https://sputniknews.com/20230130/uk-parliaments-defense-chair-calls-for-direct-confrontation-with-russia-1106822869.html
UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Confrontation With Russia
The United Kingdom is involved in the Ukrainian conflict and should "face Russia directly," Tobias Ellwood, head of the UK Defence Select Committee
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is involved in the Ukrainian conflict and should "face Russia directly," Tobias Ellwood, head of the UK Defence Select Committee, said on Monday.
"We are now at war in Europe, we need to move to a war footing, we are involved in that, we have mobilized our procurement processes, we are gifting equipment [to Ukraine]. We need to face Russia directly rather than leaving Ukraine to do all the work," he said in an interview with UK broadcaster.
Ellwood said the UK government must "recognize the world is changing" and provide appropriate funding to the military.
"If we see Russia wants to do more things in the Baltics, for example, there will be an expectation, indeed, anticipation that we would participate in that. That requires land forces, air as well, and maritime too," he said.
The senior Conservative lawmaker also urged the government to revoke an earlier decision to reduce the size of the country’s armed forces by 10,000 troops and increase defense spending, in particular, to modernize ground units, at the same time recognizing that UK ground forces are in a "dire state."
Western countries ramped up their military support
for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.