BREAKING: US Actively Transferring Bioresearch Not Completed in Ukraine to Other Regions - Russian MoD
Multimedia
The World's Most Beautiful Actresses 2023, According to Great Top Ten Website
The World's Most Beautiful Actresses 2023, According to Great Top Ten Website
Great Top Ten officially announced the results of the top 10 most beautiful actresses in the world.
A beauty contest is a competition where not only the physical beauty of the contestants is evaluated, but also the intelligence and talent of the contestants. Every year, fans look forward to seeing who will be crowned as the most beautiful actresses.Sputnik provides a gallery of the silver screen's 10 most breath-taking actresses.
most beautiful actresses in the world, beauty of the contestants
most beautiful actresses in the world, beauty of the contestants

The World's Most Beautiful Actresses 2023, According to Great Top Ten Website

13:29 GMT 30.01.2023
The website Great Top Ten has officially announced the results of its poll to identify the world's 10 most beautiful actresses.
A beauty contest is a competition where not only the physical beauty of the contestants is evaluated, but also the intelligence and talent of the contestants.
Every year, fans look forward to seeing who will be crowned as the most beautiful actresses.
Sputnik provides a gallery of the silver screen's 10 most breath-taking actresses.
© Photo : Gcoo Entertainment 2017

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat in the TV series 'Eternal Love'.

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat in the TV series &#x27;Eternal Love&#x27;. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Photo : Gcoo Entertainment 2017

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat in the TV series 'Eternal Love'.

© Photo : Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ 2017

British actress Emma Watson in the film 'Sphere'.

British actress Emma Watson in the film &#x27;Sphere&#x27;. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Photo : Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ 2017

British actress Emma Watson in the film 'Sphere'.

© Photo : 20th Century Fox Film Corporation 2019

American actress Kristen Stewart in the film 'Underwater'.

American actress Kristen Stewart in the film &#x27;Underwater&#x27;. - Sputnik International
3/10
© Photo : 20th Century Fox Film Corporation 2019

American actress Kristen Stewart in the film 'Underwater'.

© Photo : Studio Dragon 2018

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Photo : Studio Dragon 2018

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.

© Photo : BCDF Pictures 2019

American actress Alexandra Daddario in the film 'Can You Keep a Secret?'

American actress Alexandra Daddario in the film &#x27;Can You Keep a Secret?&#x27; - Sputnik International
5/10
© Photo : BCDF Pictures 2019

American actress Alexandra Daddario in the film 'Can You Keep a Secret?'

© Photo : Act-Art Generation 2018

Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya Sperbund in the film Nakee 2.

Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya Sperbund in the film Nakee 2. - Sputnik International
6/10
© Photo : Act-Art Generation 2018

Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya Sperbund in the film Nakee 2.

© Photo : MF Yapim 2020

Turkish actress Hande Ercel in the TV series 'You Knock on My Door'.

Turkish actress Hande Ercel in the TV series &#x27;You Knock on My Door&#x27;. - Sputnik International
7/10
© Photo : MF Yapim 2020

Turkish actress Hande Ercel in the TV series 'You Knock on My Door'.

© Photo : Maple Cage Productions 2016

Indian actress Deepika Padukone in the film 'Three X: World domination'.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone in the film &#x27;Three X: World domination&#x27;. - Sputnik International
8/10
© Photo : Maple Cage Productions 2016

Indian actress Deepika Padukone in the film 'Three X: World domination'.

© Photo : July Moon Productions 2017

Australian actress Katherine Langford in the series '13 Reasons Why'.

Australian actress Katherine Langford in the series &#x27;13 Reasons Why&#x27;. - Sputnik International
9/10
© Photo : July Moon Productions 2017

Australian actress Katherine Langford in the series '13 Reasons Why'.

© Photo : Atlas Entertainment 2020

Israeli actress Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot in &#x27;Wonder Woman 1984&#x27;. - Sputnik International
10/10
© Photo : Atlas Entertainment 2020

Israeli actress Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

