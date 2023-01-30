https://sputniknews.com/20230130/the-worlds-most-beautiful-actresses-2023-according-to-great-top-ten-website-1106811065.html
The World's Most Beautiful Actresses 2023, According to Great Top Ten Website
The World's Most Beautiful Actresses 2023, According to Great Top Ten Website
Great Top Ten officially announced the results of the top 10 most beautiful actresses in the world.
2023-01-30
2023-01-30T13:29+0000
2023-01-30T13:29+0000
A beauty contest is a competition where not only the physical beauty of the contestants is evaluated, but also the intelligence and talent of the contestants. Every year, fans look forward to seeing who will be crowned as the most beautiful actresses.Sputnik provides a gallery of the silver screen's 10 most breath-taking actresses.
The World's Most Beautiful Actresses 2023, According to Great Top Ten Website
The website Great Top Ten has officially announced the results of its poll to identify the world's 10 most beautiful actresses.
A beauty contest is a competition where not only the physical beauty of the contestants is evaluated, but also the intelligence and talent of the contestants.
Every year, fans look forward to seeing who will be crowned as the most beautiful actresses.
Sputnik provides a gallery of the silver screen's 10 most breath-taking actresses.
© Photo : Gcoo Entertainment 2017
Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat in the TV series 'Eternal Love'.
Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat in the TV series 'Eternal Love'.
British actress Emma Watson in the film 'Sphere'.
American actress Kristen Stewart in the film 'Underwater'.
South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.
American actress Alexandra Daddario in the film 'Can You Keep a Secret?'
© Photo : Act-Art Generation 2018
Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya Sperbund in the film Nakee 2.
Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya Sperbund in the film Nakee 2.
Turkish actress Hande Ercel in the TV series 'You Knock on My Door'.
© Photo : Maple Cage Productions 2016
Indian actress Deepika Padukone in the film 'Three X: World domination'.
Indian actress Deepika Padukone in the film 'Three X: World domination'.
© Photo : July Moon Productions 2017
Australian actress Katherine Langford in the series '13 Reasons Why'.
Australian actress Katherine Langford in the series '13 Reasons Why'.
© Photo : Atlas Entertainment 2020
Israeli actress Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.