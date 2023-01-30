https://sputniknews.com/20230130/suicide-bomber-carried-out-explosion-at-mosque-in-pakistans-peshawar-reports-say-1106816620.html
Death Toll in Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises to 28, Number of Injured Up to 150, Reports Say
Death Toll in Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises to 28, Number of Injured Up to 150, Reports Say
A suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar
2023-01-30
2023-01-30T09:52+0000
2023-01-30T10:32+0000
At least 28 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, and more than 150 were injured, the broadcaster reported.According to a hospital representative, 17 people were killed in the explosion, more than 90 wounded, and over 10 victims are in critical condition, the broadcaster reported.At least 120 people were in the mosque at the time of the explosion, for the most part representatives of the police and the army, according to Pakistani newspaper.Earlier in the day, Pakistani broadcaster reported that a suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar, as a result of which at least 25 were killed, another 120 people received injuries and have been taken to a hospital in the city, 10 of them are in critical condition.
Death Toll in Pakistani Mosque Explosion Rises to 28, Number of Injured Up to 150, Reports Say
09:52 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 30.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, 13 victims are in critical condition, Pakistani broadcaster reported on Monday, citing security services.
At least 28 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, and more than 150 were injured, the broadcaster reported.
According to a hospital representative, 17 people were killed in the explosion, more than 90 wounded, and over 10 victims are in critical condition, the broadcaster reported.
At least 120 people were in the mosque at the time of the explosion, for the most part representatives of the police and the army, according to Pakistani newspaper.
Earlier in the day, Pakistani broadcaster reported that a suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque
in Peshawar, as a result of which at least 25 were killed, another 120 people received injuries and have been taken to a hospital in the city, 10 of them are in critical condition.