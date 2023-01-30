https://sputniknews.com/20230130/senator-cruz-urges-fbi-to-search-hunter-bidens-home-for-classified-files-amid-potus-office-finds-1106831931.html

Senator Cruz Urges FBI to Search Hunter Biden’s Home for Classified Files Amid POTUS Office Finds

Senator Cruz Urges FBI to Search Hunter Biden’s Home for Classified Files Amid POTUS Office Finds

Thanks to the contents of the so-called “laptop from hell,” federal investigators have compiled enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and falsifying paperwork related to a gun purchase, but the US attorney’s office in Delaware has not yet brought charges against the US President’s son.

2023-01-30T17:15+0000

2023-01-30T17:15+0000

2023-01-30T17:15+0000

americas

hunter biden

ted cruz

biden classified files

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100091060_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3ed30727949556f21370526cb1d830.jpg

As more and more batches of classified documents from his prior times in office are found among the files of US President Joe Biden, US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is urging the Department of Justice to widen its search for missing files to include Hunter Biden, Joe’s prodigal businessman son who infamously abandoned his laptop full of business and personal files at a repair shop.Cruz added that it was “critical for the FBI to search Hunter Biden’s homes, home and office residences to make sure there are no classified documents there, given all the evidence that’s piling up. We need to ascertain who’s had access to what and when.”However, when the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida last August to seize hundreds of missing classified documents, Cruz was among the first to denounce the seizure as an abuse of power.Cruz’s suggestion comes at the conjunction of several developments in recent weeks, including news the DOJ considered using the FBI to raid Biden’s family home for more files, as well as the new Republican-majority US House of Representatives taking up an agenda that includes investigations into the Biden family.That laptop, found at a repair store in Wilmington, Delaware, in October 2020, included extensive information about Hunter’s personal issues and business affairs, shedding light on how several members of the Biden family profited from its connections to Joe Biden when he was US Vice President, from 2009 to 2017. The revelations came just weeks before the US presidential election in which Joe Biden was the Democratic challenger to then-President Trump.Those business dealings included lucrative meetings with foreign leaders, including from Russia, Ukraine, and China, many of which happened either in conjunction with trips by then-Vice President Biden or by carefully name-dropping the VP to suggest they were close to the halls of power.

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/us-lawmakers-demand-protocol-reforms-amid-epidemic-of-classified-file-mishandling-at-white-house-1106771337.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/twitter-files-7-fbi-influenced-twitter-executives-to-discredit-suppress-hunter-biden-laptop-story-1105623761.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

joe biden, hunter biden, fbi raid, classified docs, biden classified docs, fbi raid biden