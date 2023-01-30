Senator Cruz Urges FBI to Search Hunter Biden’s Home for Classified Files Amid POTUS Office Finds
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Thanks to the contents of the so-called “laptop from hell,” federal investigators have compiled enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and falsifying paperwork related to a gun purchase, but the US attorney’s office in Delaware has not yet brought charges against the US President’s son.
As more and more batches of classified documents from his prior times in office are found among the files of US President Joe Biden, US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is urging the Department of Justice to widen its search for missing files to include Hunter Biden, Joe’s prodigal businessman son who infamously abandoned his laptop full of business and personal files at a repair shop.
“It seems he leaves classified documents wherever he goes,” Cruz said in a US media interview on Sunday. “And we also know that Hunter Biden at times was - declared his residence to be those very same places.”
Cruz added that it was “critical for the FBI to search Hunter Biden’s homes, home and office residences to make sure there are no classified documents there, given all the evidence that’s piling up. We need to ascertain who’s had access to what and when.”
He added that it seemed a “natural next step” for the FBI to also look through the massive trove of senatorial papers donated by Biden to the University of Delaware, which span his 36 years in the US Senate. Cruz first made the suggestion last week on his personal podcast.
However, when the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida last August to seize hundreds of missing classified documents, Cruz was among the first to denounce the seizure as an abuse of power.
“The FBI raiding Donald Trump is unprecedented. It is corrupt & an abuse of power. What Nixon tried to do, Biden has now implemented: The Biden Admin has fully weaponized DOJ & FBI to target their political enemies,” Cruz tweeted at the time.
Cruz’s suggestion comes at the conjunction of several developments in recent weeks, including news the DOJ considered using the FBI to raid Biden’s family home for more files, as well as the new Republican-majority US House of Representatives taking up an agenda that includes investigations into the Biden family.
Their quest for information may also be aided by Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, who late last year gave journalists access to internal documents showing the company’s collaboration with the Democratic Party and parts of the US federal government to prune users’ news feeds, including blocking access to a story about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. House Republicans have requested more materials from Musk.
That laptop, found at a repair store in Wilmington, Delaware, in October 2020, included extensive information about Hunter’s personal issues and business affairs, shedding light on how several members of the Biden family profited from its connections to Joe Biden when he was US Vice President, from 2009 to 2017. The revelations came just weeks before the US presidential election in which Joe Biden was the Democratic challenger to then-President Trump.
Those business dealings included lucrative meetings with foreign leaders, including from Russia, Ukraine, and China, many of which happened either in conjunction with trips by then-Vice President Biden or by carefully name-dropping the VP to suggest they were close to the halls of power.