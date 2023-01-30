International
WATCH: Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russias-foreign-lavrov-and-his-pakistani-counterpart-zardari-hold-press-conference-1106816038.html
Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference
2023-01-30T10:31+0000
2023-01-30T10:49+0000
world
russia
pakistan
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097886421_0:0:2917:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_8e1db7969f4794a29f46f777b2df46ce.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow on Monday, January 30.The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relation, regional and international issues.Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting, where the sides agreed to approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Talks With Pakistani Counterpart in Moscow
Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Talks With Pakistani Counterpart in Moscow
2023-01-30T10:31+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097886421_76:0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98f0ac49d092f1061c37f745b3372f06.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's foreign minister lavrov, bhutto zardari
russia's foreign minister lavrov, bhutto zardari

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference

10:31 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 30.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Russia's Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankSergei Lavrov
Sergei Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
© Sputnik / Russia's Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides will discuss the state of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. Special attention will be paid to the development of trade and economic relations.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow on Monday, January 30.
The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relation, regional and international issues.
Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting, where the sides agreed to approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала