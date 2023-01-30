https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russias-foreign-lavrov-and-his-pakistani-counterpart-zardari-hold-press-conference-1106816038.html

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference

2023-01-30T10:31+0000

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow on Monday, January 30.The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relation, regional and international issues.Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting, where the sides agreed to approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

