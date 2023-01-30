https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russias-foreign-lavrov-and-his-pakistani-counterpart-zardari-hold-press-conference-1106816038.html
Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference
2023-01-30T10:31+0000
2023-01-30T10:31+0000
2023-01-30T10:49+0000
world
russia
pakistan
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097886421_0:0:2917:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_8e1db7969f4794a29f46f777b2df46ce.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow on Monday, January 30.The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relation, regional and international issues.Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting, where the sides agreed to approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097886421_76:0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98f0ac49d092f1061c37f745b3372f06.jpg
Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Talks With Pakistani Counterpart in Moscow
Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Talks With Pakistani Counterpart in Moscow
2023-01-30T10:31+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's foreign minister lavrov, bhutto zardari
russia's foreign minister lavrov, bhutto zardari
Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
10:31 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 30.01.2023)
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides will discuss the state of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. Special attention will be paid to the development of trade and economic relations.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow on Monday, January 30.
The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relation, regional and international issues.
Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting, where the sides agreed to approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!