Russian, US Cosmonauts in NASA Crew-6 Have No Disagreements: 'We Are One Crew' - Fedyaev
Russian, US Cosmonauts in NASA Crew-6 Have No Disagreements: ‘We Are One Crew’ - Fedyaev
HOUSTON (Sputnik), Lenka White - NASA's Crew-6 is one team, in which the Russian and American cosmonauts have no disagreements, Roscosmos cosmonaut and a... 30.01.2023, Sputnik International
"When we work - we are one crew, so there can be no disagreements and, you know, I really like the fact that we all feel it, we all know and understand it. We in the crew have absolutely no disagreements in principle on any occasion," Fedyaev said. As a former pilot - when you get into the pilot's seat, you have to forget all your problems and leave them on Earth, he added. Fedyaev joined the Russian Air Force following his graduation in 2004 and obtained the rank of major prior to his retirement in 2013. Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA and Roscosmos celebrate a long partnership of over two-decades. The relations got tested last year after the Ukraine crisis started. The former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin criticized the United States for imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia and signaled it could potentially block cooperation between the United States and Russia on the International Space Station (ISS). In July 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov. The Roscosmos Human Space Flight Program's Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said last year in October, that the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos seeks to reduce tensions with NASA. Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS last year in July. This week during a press conference, NASA said they would like to continue cross-flight spaceflights with Russia's Roscosmos space agency in the future because they serve as an advantage to both space programs and for human spaceflights.The multinational background of SpaceX Crew-6 is precious and makes it a better crew to go to space, NASA astronaut and mission specialist Warren Hoburg told Sputnik.Hoburg will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station. The duration of the mission will be 6 months.Other members of the crew, apart from Hoburg, are: NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut and mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi.Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the International Space Station (ISS) integrated flights agreement.In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS.The ISS is the biggest-ever-made structure ever put into orbit. It was created in 1998 by Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and the members of the European Space Agency (ESA).Since 2000, the ISS has been permanently occupied by American and Russian-led crews to carry out as many experiments as possible at duration for about 6 months.
07:14 GMT 30.01.2023
HOUSTON (Sputnik), Lenka White - NASA's Crew-6 is one team, in which the Russian and American cosmonauts have no disagreements, Roscosmos cosmonaut and a mission specialist of Crew-6 Andrey Fedyaev told Sputnik.
"When we work - we are one crew, so there can be no disagreements and, you know, I really like the fact that we all feel it, we all know and understand it. We in the crew have absolutely no disagreements in principle on any occasion," Fedyaev said.
As a former pilot - when you get into the pilot’s seat, you have to forget all your problems and leave them on Earth, he added.
Fedyaev joined the Russian Air Force following his graduation in 2004 and obtained the rank of major prior to his retirement in 2013.
Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA and Roscosmos celebrate a long partnership of over two-decades. The relations got tested last year after the Ukraine crisis started. The former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin criticized the United States for imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia and signaled it could potentially block cooperation between the United States and Russia on the International Space Station (ISS).
In July 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.
The Roscosmos Human Space Flight Program's Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said last year in October, that the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos seeks to reduce tensions with NASA.
Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS last year in July. This week during a press conference, NASA said they would like to continue cross-flight spaceflights with Russia's Roscosmos space agency in the future because they serve as an advantage to both space programs and for human spaceflights.
The multinational background of SpaceX Crew-6 is precious and makes it a better crew to go to space, NASA astronaut and mission specialist Warren Hoburg told Sputnik.
"I think one of the strengths is that we spend time training, both here in the US and also in Russia and also with our other international partners. So that's the European Space Agency and JAXA. We have a UAE astronaut on my crew," Hoburg said. "So this diverse set of perspectives from around the world, I think, is quite valuable in making us the best possible crew on orbit."
Hoburg will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station. The duration of the mission will be 6 months.

Other members of the crew, apart from Hoburg, are: NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut and mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi.

Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the International Space Station (ISS) integrated flights agreement.

In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS.

The ISS is the biggest-ever-made structure ever put into orbit. It was created in 1998 by Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and the members of the European Space Agency (ESA).

Since 2000, the ISS has been permanently occupied by American and Russian-led crews to carry out as many experiments as possible at duration for about 6 months.
