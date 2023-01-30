https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russian-heavy-mortar-system-obliterates-ukrainian-armys-ammunition-depot-video-1106811799.html
Sputnik has obtained a video of a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar carrier destroying an ammunition depot in one of the heavily defended fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The footage shows a powerful explosion in the distance, the work of the Tyulpan adjusted by a drone operator of the Russian army’s First Slavic Brigade.The Tyulpan remains the world’s most powerful self-propelled mortar, with its 240mm caliber projectile having a range of about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles). At such a range, the Russian mortar is capable of obliterating fortified buildings, manpower and armed vehicles of a potential enemy.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after requests from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them from attacks from Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the operation aims to protect people, “who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”.The Russian army has been conducting high-precision strikes, aiming at Ukraine’s military infrastructure and doing its utmost to avoid civilian casualties.
Russian Heavy Mortar System Obliterates Ukrainian Army’s Ammunition Depot: Video
08:26 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 30.01.2023)
Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, which was announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February 2022 to protect the population of the Donbass region which had been subject to aggression from the Kiev regime for years.
Sputnik has obtained a video of a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar carrier destroying an ammunition depot in one of the heavily defended fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The footage shows a powerful explosion in the distance, the work of the Tyulpan adjusted by a drone operator of the Russian army’s First Slavic Brigade.
The Tyulpan remains the world’s most powerful self-propelled mortar, with its 240mm caliber projectile having a range of about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles). At such a range, the Russian mortar is capable of obliterating fortified buildings, manpower and armed vehicles of a potential enemy.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after requests from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk
to protect them from attacks from Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the operation aims to protect people, “who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”.
The Russian army has been conducting high-precision strikes, aiming at Ukraine’s military infrastructure and doing its utmost to avoid civilian casualties.