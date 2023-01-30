https://sputniknews.com/20230130/reports-alleged-south-african-jeffrey-epstein-re-arrested-after-going-missing-following-bail-1106812927.html

Case of Alleged 'South African Jeffrey Epstein' Who Faces 740 Charges for Child Sex Exploitation

Alleged paedophile and child sex ring kingpin Gerhard "Gerrie" Ackerman has been re-arrested after his escape attempt and and will face trial at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, local media report.

Alleged pedophile and child sex ring kingpin Gerhard "Gerrie" Ackerman has been re-arrested after an escape attempt and will face trial at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, local media report.The alleged 52-year-old criminal was arrested at the Florida Junction shopping center near Johannesburg after being spotted and recognized by residents.Escape AttemptA court session was scheduled for Thursday, involving hearing of evidence for Ackerman's case. This included messages and voice notes the accused sent to his alleged clients, including Paul Kennedy, senior lawyer and acting judge, who committed suicide prior to the proceedings.According to the indictment, the messages included descriptions of underage victims and the sexual services.Ackerman, however, did not appear at the hearings. According to his attorney, the defendant was sick after a food poisoning and a subsequent sleepless night.The alleged offender was expected to submit a medical certificate on Friday, but soon the investigators realized that Ackerman was unreachable.Upon visiting the suspect's premises, the investigating team found that he had moved out and sold all his movable assets, which violated his bail conditions, Mjonondwane said.After unsuccessful attempts of tracking down the accused, the police issued an arrest warrant.CrimesGerhard Ackerman is the alleged kingpin of a child sex ring, which operated in Johannesburg in 2019-2021. Before the escape attempt, he had pleaded not guilty to 740 charges at the court.As per the indictment, Ackerman's activities involved: searching for teenage boys on social media; soliciting pornographic videos and images from the victims in order to later sell the media to clients; sexually grooming children, trafficking them, and teaching them to provide sexual services, which they later rendered to "clients" – who allegedly paid Ackerman. He is also facing accusations of rape and attempted murder.The allegations mention a number of venues, at which the crimes are suspected to have been committed. One, disguised as a massage parlor, is a place that Ackerman rented out and was where he later sexually exploited children; another is the home of Paul Kennedy. It is also suspected that Ackerman's ring targeted a swimming pool in Sunninghill, a commercial and residential suburb of Johannesburg.Ackerman was previously arrested for an alleged assault on an 11-year-old boy. In 2021, he was granted an R 6,000 (approximately $347) bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

