https://sputniknews.com/20230130/reports-alleged-south-african-jeffrey-epstein-re-arrested-after-going-missing-following-bail-1106812927.html
Case of Alleged 'South African Jeffrey Epstein' Who Faces 740 Charges for Child Sex Exploitation
Case of Alleged 'South African Jeffrey Epstein' Who Faces 740 Charges for Child Sex Exploitation
Alleged paedophile and child sex ring kingpin Gerhard "Gerrie" Ackerman has been re-arrested after his escape attempt and and will face trial at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, local media report.
2023-01-30T10:27+0000
2023-01-30T10:27+0000
2023-01-30T10:50+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
child sexual abuse
crime
trial
police
child trafficking
rape
pedophile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_d669715d17921633e93fae7a14a6ba67.jpg
Alleged pedophile and child sex ring kingpin Gerhard "Gerrie" Ackerman has been re-arrested after an escape attempt and will face trial at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, local media report.The alleged 52-year-old criminal was arrested at the Florida Junction shopping center near Johannesburg after being spotted and recognized by residents.Escape AttemptA court session was scheduled for Thursday, involving hearing of evidence for Ackerman's case. This included messages and voice notes the accused sent to his alleged clients, including Paul Kennedy, senior lawyer and acting judge, who committed suicide prior to the proceedings.According to the indictment, the messages included descriptions of underage victims and the sexual services.Ackerman, however, did not appear at the hearings. According to his attorney, the defendant was sick after a food poisoning and a subsequent sleepless night.The alleged offender was expected to submit a medical certificate on Friday, but soon the investigators realized that Ackerman was unreachable.Upon visiting the suspect's premises, the investigating team found that he had moved out and sold all his movable assets, which violated his bail conditions, Mjonondwane said.After unsuccessful attempts of tracking down the accused, the police issued an arrest warrant.CrimesGerhard Ackerman is the alleged kingpin of a child sex ring, which operated in Johannesburg in 2019-2021. Before the escape attempt, he had pleaded not guilty to 740 charges at the court.As per the indictment, Ackerman's activities involved: searching for teenage boys on social media; soliciting pornographic videos and images from the victims in order to later sell the media to clients; sexually grooming children, trafficking them, and teaching them to provide sexual services, which they later rendered to "clients" – who allegedly paid Ackerman. He is also facing accusations of rape and attempted murder.The allegations mention a number of venues, at which the crimes are suspected to have been committed. One, disguised as a massage parlor, is a place that Ackerman rented out and was where he later sexually exploited children; another is the home of Paul Kennedy. It is also suspected that Ackerman's ring targeted a swimming pool in Sunninghill, a commercial and residential suburb of Johannesburg.Ackerman was previously arrested for an alleged assault on an 11-year-old boy. In 2021, he was granted an R 6,000 (approximately $347) bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/case-of-us-couple-charged-with-child-trafficking-and-torture-of-10-year-old-boy-in-uganda-explained-1106454653.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/human-trafficking-ringleader-arrested-by-interpol-in-sudan--media-1106082275.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9f1fd8db25af4fd00699527cfa18bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa crime, south africa sex offender, africa child sex, ackerman arrest, child trafficking africa, ackerman trial, ackerman crime, ackerman crimes, ackerman criminal, africa pedophile, afroca pedo
africa crime, south africa sex offender, africa child sex, ackerman arrest, child trafficking africa, ackerman trial, ackerman crime, ackerman crimes, ackerman criminal, africa pedophile, afroca pedo
Case of Alleged 'South African Jeffrey Epstein' Who Faces 740 Charges for Child Sex Exploitation
10:27 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 30.01.2023)
Due to his alleged crimes, South African Gerhard Ackerman has been likened to Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier who was convinced of child trafficking and procuring a child for prostitution.
Alleged pedophile and child sex ring kingpin Gerhard "Gerrie" Ackerman has been re-arrested after an escape attempt and will face trial at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg
on Monday, local media report.
The alleged 52-year-old criminal was arrested at the Florida Junction shopping center near Johannesburg after being spotted and recognized by residents.
"The role played by the South African media in his apprehension must be applauded as the images circulated by the media led to members of the public spotting Ackerman in Florida in the west of Johannesburg," said Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority representative.
Escape Attempt
A court session was scheduled for Thursday, involving hearing of evidence for Ackerman's case. This included messages and voice notes the accused sent to his alleged clients, including Paul Kennedy, senior lawyer and acting judge, who committed suicide prior to the proceedings.
According to the indictment, the messages included descriptions of underage victims and the sexual services.
Ackerman, however, did not appear at the hearings. According to his attorney, the defendant was sick after a food poisoning and a subsequent sleepless night.
The alleged offender was expected to submit a medical certificate on Friday, but soon the investigators realized that Ackerman was unreachable.
Upon visiting the suspect's premises, the investigating team found that he had moved out and sold all his movable assets, which violated his bail conditions, Mjonondwane said.
After unsuccessful attempts of tracking down the accused, the police issued an arrest warrant.
Crimes
Gerhard Ackerman is the alleged kingpin of a child sex ring, which operated in Johannesburg in 2019-2021. Before the escape attempt, he had pleaded not guilty to 740 charges at the court.
As per the indictment, Ackerman's activities involved: searching for teenage boys on social media; soliciting pornographic videos and images from the victims in order to later sell the media to clients; sexually grooming children, trafficking them, and teaching them to provide sexual services, which they later rendered to "clients" – who allegedly paid Ackerman. He is also facing accusations of rape and attempted murder
.
The allegations mention a number of venues, at which the crimes are suspected to have been committed. One, disguised as a massage parlor, is a place that Ackerman rented out and was where he later sexually exploited children; another is the home of Paul Kennedy. It is also suspected that Ackerman's ring targeted a swimming pool in Sunninghill, a commercial and residential suburb of Johannesburg.
Ackerman was previously arrested for an alleged assault on an 11-year-old boy. In 2021, he was granted an R 6,000 (approximately $347) bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.