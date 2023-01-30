https://sputniknews.com/20230130/preliminary-data-point-to-israeli-involvement-in-isfahan-attack-iranian-official-says-1106819009.html

Preliminary Data Point to Israeli Involvement in Isfahan Attack, Iranian Official Says

Drones that attacked Ministry of Defense's facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, the official added

According to the official, drones that attacked the Ministry of Defense facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, close to the attack site.The investigation will continue, the broadcaster added.Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan.On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.Commenting on the rescheduled visit of Iran's foreign minister to Russia, the diplomat said that there are no specific dates yet, adding the matter is being discussed.

