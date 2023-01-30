https://sputniknews.com/20230130/preliminary-data-point-to-israeli-involvement-in-isfahan-attack-iranian-official-says-1106819009.html
Preliminary Data Point to Israeli Involvement in Isfahan Attack, Iranian Official Says
Preliminary Data Point to Israeli Involvement in Isfahan Attack, Iranian Official Says
Drones that attacked Ministry of Defense's facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, the official added
11:03 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 30.01.2023)
MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik) - Tehran says that preliminary data point to Israel's involvement in the recent Isfahan attack, Arab-language broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official.
According to the official, drones that attacked the Ministry of Defense facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, close to the attack site.
The investigation will continue, the broadcaster added.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan.
On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred
in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.
"So far, we have not received such appeals through the official channel," Rudenko told reporters on Monday.
Commenting on the rescheduled visit of Iran's foreign minister to Russia, the diplomat said that there are no specific dates yet, adding the matter is being discussed.