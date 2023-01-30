International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/preliminary-data-point-to-israeli-involvement-in-isfahan-attack-iranian-official-says-1106819009.html
Preliminary Data Point to Israeli Involvement in Isfahan Attack, Iranian Official Says
Preliminary Data Point to Israeli Involvement in Isfahan Attack, Iranian Official Says
Drones that attacked Ministry of Defense's facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, the official added
2023-01-30T11:03+0000
2023-01-30T11:22+0000
world
iran
israel
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_da1e0624f7cb1ac2d506b6a9cd7a6232.jpg
According to the official, drones that attacked the Ministry of Defense facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, close to the attack site.The investigation will continue, the broadcaster added.Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan.On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.Commenting on the rescheduled visit of Iran's foreign minister to Russia, the diplomat said that there are no specific dates yet, adding the matter is being discussed.
https://sputniknews.com/20230129/iran-drone-attack-everything-we-know-so-far-1106801045.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc52430d32a8f6c28973e4b54f8c0a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, israel, isfahan attack, drone attack on iranian facilities
iran, israel, isfahan attack, drone attack on iranian facilities

Preliminary Data Point to Israeli Involvement in Isfahan Attack, Iranian Official Says

11:03 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 30.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Ruben MangasaryanView of Isfahan, Iran
View of Isfahan, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ruben Mangasaryan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik) - Tehran says that preliminary data point to Israel's involvement in the recent Isfahan attack, Arab-language broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official.
According to the official, drones that attacked the Ministry of Defense facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, close to the attack site.
The investigation will continue, the broadcaster added.
Footage of attack on Iranian military ammunition production facility in Isfahan, central Iran. Screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
World
Iran Drone Attack: Everything We Know So Far
Yesterday, 15:21 GMT
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan.
On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

"So far, we have not received such appeals through the official channel," Rudenko told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on the rescheduled visit of Iran's foreign minister to Russia, the diplomat said that there are no specific dates yet, adding the matter is being discussed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала