Photos: Car Flies Upside Down Into Home in DC Suburb, Driver Miraculously Walks Away Unscathed
A suburb of Washington, DC, was the site of a bizarre car accident on Sunday in which the vehicle was launched into a house in mid-air. 30.01.2023, Sputnik International
Late on Sunday night, the town of Chillum, Maryland, which abuts the federal capital city, was rocked by a car flying into a home. Photos of the scene show a Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle upside down, sitting halfway into a brick house in a hole it undoubtedly created by plowing through the wall. Remarkably, the SUV is sitting on an intact porch railing - a hint of how it arrived in its final resting spot.According to news reports, the driver was able to exit the vehicle after impact without any help, telling police officers he had been driving 40 miles per hour at the time of the crash - the posted speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour.Last month, a New York City suburb was also scene to a disastrous crash in which a school bus full of students from a nearby Jewish yeshiva flew off the road and plowed into several cars and a house. However, in that incident, more than a dozen children had to be hospitalized.
19:02 GMT 30.01.2023
A Honda CR-V that crashed into a home in the Washington, DC, suburb of Chillum, Maryland, on January 29, 2023.
Fantine Gardinier
A suburb of Washington, DC, was the site of a bizarre car accident on Sunday in which the vehicle was launched into a house in mid-air.
Late on Sunday night, the town of Chillum, Maryland, which abuts the federal capital city, was rocked by a car flying into a home. Photos of the scene show a Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle upside down, sitting halfway into a brick house in a hole it undoubtedly created by plowing through the wall. Remarkably, the SUV is sitting on an intact porch railing - a hint of how it arrived in its final resting spot.
“He drove up a hill, got some air-time, and ended up inside of a house,” a local citizen journalist summarized the incident by saying. “Craziest scene I’ve been on.”
According to news reports, the driver was able to exit the vehicle after impact without any help, telling police officers he had been driving 40 miles per hour at the time of the crash - the posted speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour.
The area seems to be prone to such crashes: yellow concrete bollards can be seen installed in several neighbor’s yards of the kind used to block automobile access.
Last month, a New York City suburb was also scene to a disastrous crash in which a school bus full of students from a nearby Jewish yeshiva flew off the road and plowed into several cars and a house. However, in that incident, more than a dozen children had to be hospitalized.
