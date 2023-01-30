https://sputniknews.com/20230130/palestinian-leader-reportedly-meets-with-cia-chief-in-ramallah-1106804863.html

Palestinian Leader Reportedly Meets With CIA Chief in Ramallah

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has met with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports.

On Friday, Burns arrived in Tel Aviv to hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials amid the escalation in the West Bank. Abbas met with the CIA chief in Ramallah on Sunday evening, according to WAFA. During the meeting, the Palestinian leader stated the importance of putting pressure on the Israeli government to stop unilateral actions and comply with all signed agreements. On Friday, Israeli police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. The attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, during which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured. On Saturday, two people were injured as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police. The incident was qualified as a suspected terrorist attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the terror attacks, according to Israeli media reports. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said after a security cabinet meeting on Saturday, as cited by The Times of Israel, that he was going to propose a law allowing for the death penalty against terrorists.

