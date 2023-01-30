International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/lavrov-says-frances-attempts-to-counter-russian-media-influence-in-africa-unpromising-1106814821.html
Lavrov Says France's Attempts to Counter Russian Media Influence in Africa Unpromising
Lavrov Says France's Attempts to Counter Russian Media Influence in Africa Unpromising
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Paris' attempts to confront the Russian media influence in Africa are unpromising.
2023-01-30T08:51+0000
2023-01-30T08:51+0000
africa
russia
sergey lavrov
france
media
foreign ministry
russian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106814608_0:0:3117:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_3e648c251908be1a99931095e6326196.jpg
Earlier in the month, the French Foreign Ministry announced plans to create a digital media targeted at the African audience, noting that the purpose of this media is to counter the influence of other media on the continent, especially Russian ones. Last week as part of an African tour, Lavrov held talks with the leadership of South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea. During the tour, he told reporters that hybrid wars unleashed by Western countries will not be able to stop the development of new centers of economic and political power. He further noted that "no hybrid wars that the West unleashes, including the one they unleashed in Ukraine, will be able to stop the development of new centers of economic power, financial influence and political influence."
africa
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106814608_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb8daf63bc66c5cda1d0e273e0e7c48b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry, africa, russian media in africa, african media, french media
russian foreign ministry, africa, russian media in africa, african media, french media

Lavrov Says France's Attempts to Counter Russian Media Influence in Africa Unpromising

08:51 GMT 30.01.2023
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankAfter the talks in Luanda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid tribute to the memory of the first and second presidents of Angola, Agostinho Neto and Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
After the talks in Luanda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid tribute to the memory of the first and second presidents of Angola, Agostinho Neto and Jose Eduardo dos Santos. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Paris' attempts to confront the Russian media influence in Africa are unpromising.
Earlier in the month, the French Foreign Ministry announced plans to create a digital media targeted at the African audience, noting that the purpose of this media is to counter the influence of other media on the continent, especially Russian ones.
"As for attempts to counter the influence of the Russian media on the African audience, this is obviously a unpromising matter: if our point of view on certain problems is interesting on the continent, then no one will be able to block its path to readers, viewers or listeners – and no strategies will change this," Lavrov said.
Last week as part of an African tour, Lavrov held talks with the leadership of South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea. During the tour, he told reporters that hybrid wars unleashed by Western countries will not be able to stop the development of new centers of economic and political power. He further noted that "no hybrid wars that the West unleashes, including the one they unleashed in Ukraine, will be able to stop the development of new centers of economic power, financial influence and political influence."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала