International
BREAKING: US Actively Transferring Bioresearch Not Completed in Ukraine to Other Regions - Russian MoD
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/iran-summons-ukrainian-charge-daffaires-over-remarks-by-zelenskys-advisor-reports-say-1106822157.html
Iran Summons Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Over Remarks by Zelensky's Advisor, Reports Say
Iran Summons Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Over Remarks by Zelensky's Advisor, Reports Say
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires in Tehran Yevhen Kravchenko over remarks made by the Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, about Kiev's involvement in the drone attack
2023-01-30T12:32+0000
2023-01-30T12:32+0000
world
iran
ukraine
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_da1e0624f7cb1ac2d506b6a9cd7a6232.jpg
The Ukrainian charge d'affaires was summoned to provide explanations regarding Podolyak’s tweet, Iranian news agency reported. On Sunday, Podolyak hinted in a tweet that the recent attack on an Iranian defense facility in Isfahan and the explosion at the Azarshahr factory complex may be consequences of the Iranian support for Russia adding that "Ukraine did warn you." On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood. Authorities said that three mini-drones attacked one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city, and one of them was successfully shot down by the air defense systems. No casualties were reported. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran. Western countries believe that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject such allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20230129/iran-drone-attack-everything-we-know-so-far-1106801045.html
iran
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc52430d32a8f6c28973e4b54f8c0a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
summoned ukrainian charge d'affaires in tehran, drone attack
summoned ukrainian charge d'affaires in tehran, drone attack

Iran Summons Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Over Remarks by Zelensky's Advisor, Reports Say

12:32 GMT 30.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ruben MangasaryanView of Isfahan, Iran
View of Isfahan, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ruben Mangasaryan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires in Tehran Yevhen Kravchenko over remarks made by the Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, about Kiev's involvement in the drone attack on an Iranian military base, Iranian media reported on Monday.
The Ukrainian charge d'affaires was summoned to provide explanations regarding Podolyak’s tweet, Iranian news agency reported.
On Sunday, Podolyak hinted in a tweet that the recent attack on an Iranian defense facility in Isfahan and the explosion at the Azarshahr factory complex may be consequences of the Iranian support for Russia adding that "Ukraine did warn you."
Footage of attack on Iranian military ammunition production facility in Isfahan, central Iran. Screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
World
Iran Drone Attack: Everything We Know So Far
Yesterday, 15:21 GMT
On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood. Authorities said that three mini-drones attacked one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city, and one of them was successfully shot down by the air defense systems. No casualties were reported. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.
Western countries believe that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject such allegations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала