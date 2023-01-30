https://sputniknews.com/20230130/iran-summons-ukrainian-charge-daffaires-over-remarks-by-zelenskys-advisor-reports-say-1106822157.html

Iran Summons Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Over Remarks by Zelensky's Advisor, Reports Say

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires in Tehran Yevhen Kravchenko over remarks made by the Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, about Kiev's involvement in the drone attack

The Ukrainian charge d'affaires was summoned to provide explanations regarding Podolyak’s tweet, Iranian news agency reported. On Sunday, Podolyak hinted in a tweet that the recent attack on an Iranian defense facility in Isfahan and the explosion at the Azarshahr factory complex may be consequences of the Iranian support for Russia adding that "Ukraine did warn you." On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood. Authorities said that three mini-drones attacked one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city, and one of them was successfully shot down by the air defense systems. No casualties were reported. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran. Western countries believe that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject such allegations.

