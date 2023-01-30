https://sputniknews.com/20230130/german-economy-contracts-thanks-to-energy-crisis-and-interest-rate-hikes-1106824197.html

German Economy Contracts Thanks to Energy Crisis and Interest Rate Hikes

Western sanctions on Russia's energy exports over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine have fuelled a pan-European energy crisis, with a knock-on effect on general inflation while reducing industrial output and demand.

Germany's economy declined in the fourth quarter of 2022 as soaring energy prices and interest rates took their toll on demand.Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2 per cent from the third quarter to the fourth, compared to the 0.5 per cent growth recorded for the previous three months. The statistics agency said a drop in private consumer spending was the main cause of the slump, as the federal Bundesbank has raised the baseline interest rate to 1.62 per cent in a bid to control inflation.Franziska Palmas, a senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, said the German economy would "at best flatline in the first half of 2023 and only grow very slowly thereafter."Germany, with its large heavy industrial base, has suffered acutely from the rise in energy prices caused by sanctions on Russian gas, oil and coal imports in response to its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine.But Chancellor Olaf Scholz has continued to hand over much of the German armed forces' most expensive equipment to the Kiev regime, including 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks and a billion-Euro Patriot surface-to-air missile battery.

