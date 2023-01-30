https://sputniknews.com/20230130/from-application-to-accession-how-long-it-took-for-different-nato-members-to-join-the-alliance-1106825463.html
From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance
From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance
On May 18, 2023, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality.
2023-01-30T14:17+0000
2023-01-30T14:17+0000
2023-01-30T14:17+0000
multimedia
infographic
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106824908_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_151faba9fbddd0317ac17db8612a1173.png
Twelve countries - France, Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Great Britain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada and the United States - were the first to sign the NATO accession treaty. Today, the number of NATO member states has grown to 30.NATO has expanded eight times in its history.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106824908_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8e687cf621861dadb17574bb81ea2a88.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato membership, nato application and accession, nato members, nato
nato membership, nato application and accession, nato members, nato
From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance
On 18 May 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, putting an end to decades of neutrality.
Twelve countries - France, Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Great Britain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada and the United States - were the first to sign the NATO accession treaty. Today, the number of NATO member states has grown to 30.
NATO has expanded eight times in its history.