From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance
From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance
On May 18, 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality.
Twelve countries - France, Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Great Britain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada and the United States - were the first to sign the NATO accession treaty. Today, the number of NATO member states has grown to 30.NATO has expanded eight times in its history.
From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance

14:17 GMT 30.01.2023
On 18 May 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, putting an end to decades of neutrality.
Twelve countries - France, Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Great Britain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada and the United States - were the first to sign the NATO accession treaty. Today, the number of NATO member states has grown to 30.
NATO has expanded eight times in its history.
