https://sputniknews.com/20230130/from-application-to-accession-how-long-it-took-for-different-nato-members-to-join-the-alliance-1106825463.html

From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance

From Application to Accession: How Long it Took for Different NATO Members to Join the Alliance

On May 18, 2023, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality.

2023-01-30T14:17+0000

2023-01-30T14:17+0000

2023-01-30T14:17+0000

multimedia

infographic

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106824908_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_151faba9fbddd0317ac17db8612a1173.png

Twelve countries - France, Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Great Britain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada and the United States - were the first to sign the NATO accession treaty. Today, the number of NATO member states has grown to 30.NATO has expanded eight times in its history.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato membership, nato application and accession, nato members, nato