Death Toll From Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar Rises to 44: Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The death toll from blast in a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar increased to 44, another 157 people were injured, local broadcaster... 30.01.2023, Sputnik International

The explosion in the mosque occurred on Monday at about 13:40 (08:40 GMT) during prayer. According to eyewitnesses, there were about 120 people in the mosque, most of those gathered were the police, the military and sappers. The explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. As a result of the explosion, part of the mosque and the roof of the building collapsed. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (banned in Russia) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion, it said. In late November last year, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan announced that it was lifting the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordering its fighters to carry out attacks across the country. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has been designated a terrorist group by the US, UK and Canadian governments. Created from representatives of various groups, it opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of areas of these states. At the same time, the Afghan Taliban (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) deny any connection with this movement.

