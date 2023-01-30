‘Bosch’ and ‘24’ Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Subscribe
Wersching was a Hollywood actress best known for her roles in "24", "Bosch", "Timeless", "The Rookie" and "Star Trek: Picard" and even voiced the character of Tess in the popular video game "The Last of Us".
American actress Annie Wersching died early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider confirmed to CNN. She was 45-years-old. Wershing had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but continued to work despite her illness while portraying the Borg queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard and a convicted serial killer in the crime show The Rookie.
Wersching was best known for her portrayal as the FBI agent Renee Walker in the American action drama 24 which starred actor Kiefer Sutherland. She was also well known for her role as the love interest of the character Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, in the series Bosch. She also portrayed the character Leslie Dean in Marvel’s Runaways, and appeared on The Vampire Diaries.
It has not been disclosed what cancer Wersching was diagnosed with.
“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” her husband Stephen Full, who is also an actor, said in a statement.
“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”
Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the HBO Max series The Last of Us, based on the popular video game, tweeted a sentiment regarding her early death.
Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023
There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV
“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile," said Jon Cassar, the director and executive producer of 24.
"Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it," he added.
Wersching, who was born and raised in St. Louis, is survived by her husband Full, 53, as well as their four-year-old son Archie, their nine-year-old son Ozzie, and their oldest son Freddie, 12.
A GoFundMe was set up by Ever Carradine, a friend and actress known for her roles as Naomi Putnam and Janet Stein in The Handmaid’s Tale and Runaways, respectively. The fund is to support Wersching’s children and her husband following her death.