https://sputniknews.com/20230130/bosch-and-24-actress-annie-wersching-dead-at-45-1106805171.html

‘Bosch’ and ‘24’ Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45

‘Bosch’ and ‘24’ Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45

Wersching was a Hollywood actress best known for her roles in "24", "Bosch", "Timeless", "The Rookie" and "Star Trek: Picard" and even voiced the character of... 30.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-30T03:08+0000

2023-01-30T03:08+0000

2023-01-30T03:08+0000

viral

hollywood

hollywood actors

actress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106805026_0:0:706:397_1920x0_80_0_0_2c50d35a46cc41713612bb915c11f9f3.png

American actress Annie Wersching died early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider confirmed to CNN. She was 45-years-old. Wershing had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but continued to work despite her illness while portraying the Borg queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard and a convicted serial killer in the crime show The Rookie.Wersching was best known for her portrayal as the FBI agent Renee Walker in the American action drama 24 which starred actor Kiefer Sutherland. She was also well known for her role as the love interest of the character Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, in the series Bosch. She also portrayed the character Leslie Dean in Marvel’s Runaways, and appeared on The Vampire Diaries.It has not been disclosed what cancer Wersching was diagnosed with.“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the HBO Max series The Last of Us, based on the popular video game, tweeted a sentiment regarding her early death.“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile," said Jon Cassar, the director and executive producer of 24.Wersching, who was born and raised in St. Louis, is survived by her husband Full, 53, as well as their four-year-old son Archie, their nine-year-old son Ozzie, and their oldest son Freddie, 12.A GoFundMe was set up by Ever Carradine, a friend and actress known for her roles as Naomi Putnam and Janet Stein in The Handmaid’s Tale and Runaways, respectively. The fund is to support Wersching’s children and her husband following her death.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

hollywood, hollywood actors, actress