Beijing Calls US Main Initiator of Ukrainian Crisis, Says It Should Stop Supply of Arms

The United States is the biggest initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, and if Washington really cares about the Ukrainian people, it should stop the supply of arms

"The United States is the main initiator and main driving force of the Ukrainian crisis, it continuously supplies heavy and offensive weapons to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict and making it more intense," Mao told reporters, adding that Washington "should stop sending weapons there and profit from the war." The spokeswoman also stated that Beijing would not silently accept baseless accusations against China and the infringement of the Chinese companies' rights by the US. In December 2022, US State Department spokesperson said that the US was concerned about China’s alignment with Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine and closely monitoring Beijing’s activity to see if the country provided any military or sanctions evasion assistance to Moscow.

