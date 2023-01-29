https://sputniknews.com/20230129/trump-says-will-bring-back-peace-through-strength-if-elected-1106793619.html

US President Joe Biden has brought the world closer to a potential third world war, Former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in South Carolina, promising to bring peace if he is elected president in 2024.

Trump visited New Hampshire and South Carolina, two early primary states, on Saturday, as part of his 2024 White House campaign. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham attended Trump’s event in Columbia, South Carolina. He emphasized that if he were president, there would have been zero chance of a conflict in Ukraine. Trump claimed that there is only one US president who has challenged the entire establishment and "we’ll do it again." He promised to tackle inflation and rebuild the US economy, if elected president, as well as to restore international respect for Washington. "To change the whole system you need a president who can take on a whole system," Trump said. "We are going to restore election integrity… We need borders and we need fair elections," Trump told his supporters in South Carolina, saying that about 15 million people have crossed the southern border and immigration control is urgently needed in the US. Trump also pointed to high drug and crime rates in the US, disinformation, corruption and a loss of energy independence. The US military "can’t fight or win," as seen in Afghanistan, Trump lamented. Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in November. Last week, US media reported that Biden could indicate his plans to run for reelection in the next few weeks.

