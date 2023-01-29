International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230129/stopping-neo-colonialism-moscow-explains-why-mali-aligns-with-russia-despite-europes-anger-1106799977.html
Stopping Neo-Colonialism: Moscow Explains Why Mali Aligns With Russia Despite Europe's Anger
Stopping Neo-Colonialism: Moscow Explains Why Mali Aligns With Russia Despite Europe's Anger
The negative reaction some western countries have had to the increased cooperation between Russia and Mali is a fresh indication of their neo-colonial... 29.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-29T13:54+0000
2023-01-29T13:54+0000
africa
west africa
crisis in mali
mali
un security council (unsc)
vasily nebenzya
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454994_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_16ece1babedde396c519aca3c47e2f51.jpg
Speaking earlier in the week during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) devoted to the situation in Mali, the United States' deputy ambassador to the UN, Richard Mills, accused Moscow of allegedly committing “widespread atrocities and human rights abuses in Mali and elsewhere” through Russian private military companies.Furthermore, France’s Deputy Representative to the UN, Nathalie Broadhurst, cited regular abuses against the Malian civilian population.Addressing the issue, Russia's representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow granted a whole load of assistance to the Malian army, particularly in training its soldiers and increasing its combat capacity.A Reaction to Russian-Malian CooperationNebenzia recalled that the military cooperation between Russia and Mali, which has happened at Bamako’s request and in strict compliance with the norms of international law, provides positive results.Nebenzia pointed out that thanks to such cooperation; Mali’s armed forces are conducting successful counter-terrorism operations in the country’s central regions. In the meantime, efforts are being made by the Malian army to liberate northern and eastern regions from militants.Comparison with AfghanistanHe pointed out that the situation was similar to that of Afghanistan, “where 20 years of American presence ended in total failure and were accompanied by a number of crimes”.The Russian representative stressed that, unlike some western colleagues, Russia did not seek to interfere in the politics of Mali, did not impose conditions that could harm the African nation’s sovereignty by granting it assistance.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/frances-10-year-war-in-sahel-colonialism-legacy-regime-changes--control-over-uranium-1106311201.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/france-recalls-its-envoy-from-burkina-faso-for-consultations-following-decision-to-withdraw-troops-1106717081.html
africa
west africa
mali
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454994_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd6ec83ccfd74c85e685e67b7ee9d1ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west africa, crisis in mali, mali, un security council (unsc), vasily nebenzya, russia
west africa, crisis in mali, mali, un security council (unsc), vasily nebenzya, russia

Stopping Neo-Colonialism: Moscow Explains Why Mali Aligns With Russia Despite Europe's Anger

13:54 GMT 29.01.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankFlags of Russia and Mali
Flags of Russia and Mali - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The negative reaction some western countries have had to the increased cooperation between Russia and Mali is a fresh indication of their neo-colonial mentality, according to the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia.
Speaking earlier in the week during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) devoted to the situation in Mali, the United States' deputy ambassador to the UN, Richard Mills, accused Moscow of allegedly committing “widespread atrocities and human rights abuses in Mali and elsewhere” through Russian private military companies.
Furthermore, France’s Deputy Representative to the UN, Nathalie Broadhurst, cited regular abuses against the Malian civilian population.
Addressing the issue, Russia's representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow granted a whole load of assistance to the Malian army, particularly in training its soldiers and increasing its combat capacity.

A Reaction to Russian-Malian Cooperation

Nebenzia recalled that the military cooperation between Russia and Mali, which has happened at Bamako’s request and in strict compliance with the norms of international law, provides positive results.
“Russia is offering all-around assistance to the Malian army, including in the area of enhancing its combat capabilities and personnel training,” the Russian envoy told the UNSC.
Nebenzia pointed out that thanks to such cooperation; Mali’s armed forces are conducting successful counter-terrorism operations in the country’s central regions. In the meantime, efforts are being made by the Malian army to liberate northern and eastern regions from militants.

“We think that the negative reaction of our western colleagues to the strengthening of Russian-Malian cooperation is a fresh manifestation of neo-colonial approaches, which, along with the lack of visible progress in the course of the stabilization of the situation in Mali after decades of their military presence, have driven the Malians to find new partners,” Nebenzia said.

French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
Africa
France's 10-Year War in Sahel: Colonialism Legacy, Regime Changes & Control Over Uranium
14 January, 09:34 GMT

Comparison with Afghanistan

He pointed out that the situation was similar to that of Afghanistan, “where 20 years of American presence ended in total failure and were accompanied by a number of crimes”.
“Now the Security Council, like in Afghanistan, must correct everything and Russia will be guilty,” Nebenzia added.
The Russian representative stressed that, unlike some western colleagues, Russia did not seek to interfere in the politics of Mali, did not impose conditions that could harm the African nation’s sovereignty by granting it assistance.
In this file photo taken on November 09, 2019, soldiers of the French Army stand next to an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) used to patrol the Soum region, during the Bourgou IV operation in northern Burkina Faso. - France has received a request from junta-ruled Burkina Faso to withdraw its troops from the Sahel country and will do so within a month, the fromeign ministry said January 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
Africa
France Recalls Its Envoy From Burkina Faso ‘For Consultations’ Following Decision to Withdraw Troops
26 January, 07:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала