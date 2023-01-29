https://sputniknews.com/20230129/stopping-neo-colonialism-moscow-explains-why-mali-aligns-with-russia-despite-europes-anger-1106799977.html
Stopping Neo-Colonialism: Moscow Explains Why Mali Aligns With Russia Despite Europe's Anger
Stopping Neo-Colonialism: Moscow Explains Why Mali Aligns With Russia Despite Europe's Anger
The negative reaction some western countries have had to the increased cooperation between Russia and Mali is a fresh indication of their neo-colonial mentality, according to the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia.
Speaking earlier in the week during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) devoted to the situation in Mali, the United States' deputy ambassador to the UN, Richard Mills, accused Moscow of allegedly committing “widespread atrocities and human rights abuses in Mali and elsewhere” through Russian private military companies.
Furthermore, France’s Deputy Representative to the UN, Nathalie Broadhurst, cited regular abuses against the Malian civilian population.
Addressing the issue, Russia's representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow granted a whole load of assistance to the Malian army
, particularly in training its soldiers and increasing its combat capacity.
A Reaction to Russian-Malian Cooperation
Nebenzia recalled that the military cooperation between Russia and Mali, which has happened at Bamako’s request and in strict compliance with the norms of international law, provides positive results.
“Russia is offering all-around assistance to the Malian army, including in the area of enhancing its combat capabilities and personnel training,” the Russian envoy told the UNSC.
Nebenzia pointed out that thanks to such cooperation; Mali’s armed forces are conducting successful counter-terrorism operations in the country’s central regions. In the meantime, efforts are being made by the Malian army to liberate northern and eastern regions from militants.
“We think that the negative reaction of our western colleagues to the strengthening of Russian-Malian cooperation is a fresh manifestation of neo-colonial approaches, which, along with the lack of visible progress in the course of the stabilization of the situation in Mali after decades of their military presence, have driven the Malians to find new partners,” Nebenzia said.
Comparison with Afghanistan
He pointed out that the situation was similar to that of Afghanistan, “where 20 years of American presence ended in total failure and were accompanied by a number of crimes”.
“Now the Security Council, like in Afghanistan, must correct everything and Russia will be guilty,” Nebenzia added.
The Russian representative stressed that, unlike some western colleagues, Russia did not seek to interfere in the politics of Mali, did not impose conditions that could harm the African nation’s sovereignty by granting it assistance.