Stopping Neo-Colonialism: Moscow Explains Why Mali Aligns With Russia Despite Europe's Anger

Speaking earlier in the week during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) devoted to the situation in Mali, the United States' deputy ambassador to the UN, Richard Mills, accused Moscow of allegedly committing “widespread atrocities and human rights abuses in Mali and elsewhere” through Russian private military companies.Furthermore, France’s Deputy Representative to the UN, Nathalie Broadhurst, cited regular abuses against the Malian civilian population.Addressing the issue, Russia's representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow granted a whole load of assistance to the Malian army, particularly in training its soldiers and increasing its combat capacity.A Reaction to Russian-Malian CooperationNebenzia recalled that the military cooperation between Russia and Mali, which has happened at Bamako’s request and in strict compliance with the norms of international law, provides positive results.Nebenzia pointed out that thanks to such cooperation; Mali’s armed forces are conducting successful counter-terrorism operations in the country’s central regions. In the meantime, efforts are being made by the Malian army to liberate northern and eastern regions from militants.Comparison with AfghanistanHe pointed out that the situation was similar to that of Afghanistan, “where 20 years of American presence ended in total failure and were accompanied by a number of crimes”.The Russian representative stressed that, unlike some western colleagues, Russia did not seek to interfere in the politics of Mali, did not impose conditions that could harm the African nation’s sovereignty by granting it assistance.

