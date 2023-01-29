https://sputniknews.com/20230129/scorpion-unit-that-included-officers-who-beat-tyre-nichols-disbanded-permanently-1106793462.html

SCORPION Unit That Included Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols Disbanded Permanently

Tyre Nichols died three days after being brutally beaten by Memphis Police Department officers earlier this month. His death has led to nationwide protests...

The Memphis Police Department announced on Saturday that the controversial SCORPION unit is being permanently disbanded. The five officers who were fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols were in the unit.It was previously reported that at least two officers were a part of the unit but a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that all five officers were SCORPION unit officers.The Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, or SCORPION unit, was a so-called “saturation unit” that would pack high-crime areas with a large number of officers. Part of the strategy was to reduce crime through the visibility of the officers, but they were also intended to focus on violent crimes like homicides, robberies, assaults, and other felonies. Nichols was initially pulled over for alleged reckless driving.The statement from the police department put the blame on “a few” who cast a “cloud of dishonor” but said the decision to deactivate the unit was done to help the community heal.The unit was launched less than two years ago. It was temporarily deactivated after Nichols’ death. A lawyer for his family, Antonio Romanucci, has been calling for its permanent deactivation.Romanucci and co-counsel Ben Crump released a statement praising the decision and calling on other cities to follow suit.Protests in response to body camera footage of Nichols’ beating and arrest started in multiple cities on Friday and have continued Saturday, including in Washington DC, Memphis, and Atlanta where protesters are also fighting against the construction of a $90 million law enforcement training center nicknamed “Cop City.”

