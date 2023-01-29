https://sputniknews.com/20230129/russian-helicopter-taking-part-in-un-humanitarian-mission-fired-upon-at-mogadishu-airport-1106802796.html

Russian Helicopter Taking Part in UN Humanitarian Mission Fired Upon at Mogadishu Airport

A helicopter of Russia's UTair airline participating in the UN humanitarian mission has been shelled at a Mogadishu airport, nobody was injured, the Russian Embassy in Djibouti, which also operates in Somalia, said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on January 23, but it was made public on Sunday. The embassy added that the al-Shabaab* terrorist group might be involved in the incident and that a probe into the matter was underway.*Al-Shabaab is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

