https://sputniknews.com/20230129/russian-helicopter-taking-part-in-un-humanitarian-mission-fired-upon-at-mogadishu-airport-1106802796.html
Russian Helicopter Taking Part in UN Humanitarian Mission Fired Upon at Mogadishu Airport
Russian Helicopter Taking Part in UN Humanitarian Mission Fired Upon at Mogadishu Airport
A helicopter of Russia's UTair airline participating in the UN humanitarian mission has been shelled at a Mogadishu airport, nobody was injured, the Russian Embassy in Djibouti, which also operates in Somalia, said on Sunday.
2023-01-29T18:17+0000
2023-01-29T18:17+0000
2023-01-29T18:17+0000
africa
somalia
horn of africa
al-shabaab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/01/1080629002_0:124:1200:799_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd0b2cd6ce0ad62e79cfcd64f386801.jpg
The incident occurred on January 23, but it was made public on Sunday. The embassy added that the al-Shabaab* terrorist group might be involved in the incident and that a probe into the matter was underway.*Al-Shabaab is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
africa
somalia
horn of africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/01/1080629002_110:0:1175:799_1920x0_80_0_0_bb770d4e0704cfc719643e56c79536b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian helicopter, mogadishu airport, russian helicopter fired upon, russian helicopter shelled, un humanitarian mission in somalia
russian helicopter, mogadishu airport, russian helicopter fired upon, russian helicopter shelled, un humanitarian mission in somalia
Russian Helicopter Taking Part in UN Humanitarian Mission Fired Upon at Mogadishu Airport
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter of Russia's UTair airline participating in the UN humanitarian mission has been shelled at a Mogadishu airport, nobody was injured, the Russian Embassy in Djibouti, which also operates in Somalia, said on Sunday.
"The Russian helicopter of UTair-Helicopter services, participating in the air transport support of the UN humanitarian mission in Somalia, was shelled in the international airport of Mogadishu. The helicopter was insignificantly damaged. There are no casualties as a result of the incident, and the Russian pilots continue to work as normal," the embassy told reporters.
The incident occurred on January 23, but it was made public on Sunday.
The embassy added that the al-Shabaab* terrorist group might be involved in the incident and that a probe into the matter was underway.
*Al-Shabaab is a terrorist group banned in Russia.