https://sputniknews.com/20230129/north-korea-again-denies-us-claims-about-arms-deliveries-to-russia-says-nk-foreign-ministry-1106798580.html

North Korea Again Denies US Claims About Arms Deliveries to Russia, Says NK Foreign Ministry

North Korea Again Denies US Claims About Arms Deliveries to Russia, Says NK Foreign Ministry

Director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of US Affairs Kwon Jong Gun once again denied US allegations of Pyongyang supplying weapons to Russia.

2023-01-29T11:20+0000

2023-01-29T11:20+0000

2023-01-29T11:20+0000

asia

north korea

kim jong-un

kim yo-jong

weapons supplies

pyongyang

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521962_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_513518b8155ecf50c0d115230eb5fbd9.jpg

The department head also noted that undermining North Korea's image in the international arena is "a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that can not but trigger its reaction."The senior official added that Washington itself is persistently pumping Ukraine with weapons, as well as frequently transferring nuclear strike means to the Korean peninsula under the pretext of "extended deterrence" in response to someone's alleged "provocations."Kwon also called the US logic ridiculous and the supply of tanks to Kiev "an unethical crime" that destabilizes the international situation.Earlier this week, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that the US, which pumps Ukraine with weapons, provokes the escalation of the conflict, while North Korea will always be on the side of the people and the army of Russia, which protects the "dignity and honor" of the state, its sovereignty and security.In December, North Korea already denied accusations of supplying weapons to Russia. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said that Pyongyang had never had any arms deals with Moscow, and that any media report about this was the most absurd rumor.

https://sputniknews.com/20200616/kim-yo-jong-north-korea-most-powerful-woman-1079628592.html

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, is north korea really supplying weapons to russia, where did russia get missiles, statements by kim yo-jong, us provocations to north korea