LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell City of Donetsk Using 155mm Artillery - DPR

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocation.

Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, executed by Ukrainian intelligence services.

The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have been heard in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

On Wednesday, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that delivery would take considerable time.