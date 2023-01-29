LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell City of Donetsk Using 155mm Artillery - DPR

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations
29.01.2023
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocation.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, executed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been heard in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
On Wednesday, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that delivery would take considerable time.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:50 GMT 29.01.2023
US Bends Truth With Claim That Abrams Tanks For Kiev Are Not An Escalation, Says Russian Official
06:28 GMT 29.01.2023
Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Regions in Ukraine
05:48 GMT 29.01.2023
Ukrainian Forces Shell City of Donetsk Using 155mm Artillery - DPR
