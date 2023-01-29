International
Lavrov Urges Israeli, Palestinian Counterparts to Avoid Further Escalation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to show "maximum" responsibility and avoid the actions, which may further escalate the situation.
18:42 GMT 29.01.2023
A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to show "maximum" responsibility and avoid the actions, which may further escalate the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"On January 28 and 29, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki ... Lavrov called on Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to show maximum responsibility and refrain from any actions that could provoke further escalation of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement also said that Moscow was "seriously concerned" about a new round of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which might provoke a resumption of a full-scale armed confrontation.
The announcement came amid reports that the Israel Defense Force (IDF) will send two infantry companies to assist the police in Jerusalem and near the West Bank as part of measures to reinforce national internal security after several lethal shooting incidents occurred there earlier this week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the terror attacks. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said after a security cabinet meeting on Saturday that he was going to propose a law allowing for the death penalty against terrorists.
On Saturday, two people were injured as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem. The incident was qualified as a suspected terror attack and occurred less than 24 hours after a Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood, in what was called a terror attack.
The two attacks took place after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, during which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured. In response, Gaza-based militants fired missiles into Israel that were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The rocket attack triggered Israeli drone strikes into the Gaza Strip, allegedly targeting militant training areas.
