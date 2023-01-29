https://sputniknews.com/20230129/kremlin-putin-has-no-phone-call-with-scholz-on-schedule-but-remains-open-to-contacts-1106798211.html
Kremlin: Putin Has No Phone Call With Scholz on Schedule, But Remains Open to Contacts
Kremlin: Putin Has No Phone Call With Scholz on Schedule, But Remains Open to Contacts
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no phone conversation scheduled with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as of now, but the Russian leader is open to contacts
"There are no phone calls on the schedule so far. Putin was and is open to contacts," Peskov said when asked if there are any plans for such a phone conversation and if the Russian president wishes or intends to speak to his German colleague. Earlier on Sunday, Scholz told German media that he seeks to continue holding phone calls with Putin, as "it is necessary to talk to each other." Scholz specified that phone conversations with Putin "are not marked by any rudeness," while admitting that their views "are completely different."The German chancellor also stressed that the Ukraine crisis was not the only topic featured on the agenda of his phone talks with Putin.Putin and Scholz held their latest phone conversation on December 2, when the Russian leader explained in detail his country's fundamental approach to the special operation in Ukraine.Several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, have held multiple telephone conversations with Putin following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has no phone conversation scheduled with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as of now, but the Russian leader is open to contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"There are no phone calls on the schedule so far. Putin was and is open to contacts," Peskov said when asked if there are any plans for such a phone conversation and if the Russian president wishes or intends to speak to his German colleague.
Earlier on Sunday, Scholz told German media that he seeks to continue holding phone calls with Putin, as "it is necessary to talk to each other."
"Over the past 11 months, I have spoken with Putin over and over again, as [French President Emmanuel] Macron does. The last call was at the beginning of December. And I will talk to Putin on the phone again because it is necessary to talk to each other," Scholz told German media.
Scholz specified that phone conversations with Putin "are not marked by any rudeness," while admitting that their views "are completely different."
The German chancellor also stressed that the Ukraine crisis was not the only topic featured on the agenda of his phone talks with Putin.
"Sometimes it was also about specific issues of prisoner exchanges, grain exports from Ukraine, and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Scholz said.
13 December 2022, 12:09 GMT
Putin and Scholz held their latest phone conversation on December 2, when the Russian leader explained in detail his country's fundamental approach to the special operation in Ukraine.
Several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
, among others, have held multiple telephone conversations with Putin following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.