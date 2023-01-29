https://sputniknews.com/20230129/kremlin-putin-has-no-phone-call-with-scholz-on-schedule-but-remains-open-to-contacts-1106798211.html

Kremlin: Putin Has No Phone Call With Scholz on Schedule, But Remains Open to Contacts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no phone conversation scheduled with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as of now, but the Russian leader is open to contacts

"There are no phone calls on the schedule so far. Putin was and is open to contacts," Peskov said when asked if there are any plans for such a phone conversation and if the Russian president wishes or intends to speak to his German colleague. Earlier on Sunday, Scholz told German media that he seeks to continue holding phone calls with Putin, as "it is necessary to talk to each other." Scholz specified that phone conversations with Putin "are not marked by any rudeness," while admitting that their views "are completely different."The German chancellor also stressed that the Ukraine crisis was not the only topic featured on the agenda of his phone talks with Putin.Putin and Scholz held their latest phone conversation on December 2, when the Russian leader explained in detail his country's fundamental approach to the special operation in Ukraine.Several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, have held multiple telephone conversations with Putin following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

