Kenya, Tanzania Lambast Air France–KLM For 'Unfounded' Claims About Purported 'Civil Unrest'

Kenya, Tanzania Lambast Air France–KLM For 'Unfounded' Claims About Purported 'Civil Unrest'

This article is about the governments of Kenya and Tanzania rejecting claims made by Franco-Dutch airline Air France–KLM about a potential “civil unrest” in the two East African countries.

The governments of Kenya and Tanzania have rejected recent claims made by Air France–KLM about possible "civil unrest" in the two East African countries.Kenyan Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen branded the warning as being "unfounded, false, insensitive and misleading information that paints Kenya in bad light".The official said in a statement that the government was "shocked that the airline would spread such fabricated, malicious and false allegations without fact-checking and considering the probable effects to our country's image and economy". Air France-KLM Group owns a 7.8 percent stake in Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (in which the government has a 48.9 percent share).At the same time, Tanzania’s Minister for Works and Transport Makame Mbarawa also criticized KLM’s allegations of possible civil unrest in the country, saying such claims were "baseless" and "unfounded".The minister noted that there was no recorded civil unrest within Tanzania and that operations at the country's main international airports - including the Julius Nyerere International Airport and Kilimanjaro International Airport - continued without interruption, despite KLM’s false warning.

