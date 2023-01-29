https://sputniknews.com/20230129/drones-attack-military-site-in-irans-isfahan-reports-say-1106794621.html

Drones Attack Military Site in Iran's Isfahan, Reports Say

powerful blast at the ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran

Early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry reported several drone attacks on a military site in the central Iranian province. Later, the state news agency - citing the defense ministry - reported that an ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan was targeted by drones.One of the UAVs was shot down by air defense, and two other unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by the military and destroyed.Nobody was injured and the military facility only suffered minor damage, the Iranian news agency announced.

