Drones Attack Military Site in Iran's Isfahan, Reports Say
powerful blast at the ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran
iran
On Saturday night, media reported a powerful blast at the ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran, about 440 kilometers south of Tehran.
Early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry reported several drone attacks on a military site in the central Iranian province. Later, the state news agency - citing the defense ministry - reported that an ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan was targeted by drones.
One of the UAVs was shot down by air defense, and two other unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by the military and destroyed.
“One of [the drones] was hit by … air defense and the other two were caught in defense traps and blown up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof,” Iranian news agency said in a statement.
25 December 2022, 16:32 GMT
Nobody was injured and the military facility only suffered minor damage
, the Iranian news agency announced.