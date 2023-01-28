https://sputniknews.com/20230128/weekly-news-wrap-memphis-police-killing-german-fm-says-war-with-russia-nicaragua-low-poverty-rate-1106778345.html

Weekly News Wrap; Memphis Police Killing; German FM Says War With Russia; Nicaragua Low Poverty Rate

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to wrap up the important news stories from the week. Five Memphis police officers have been arrested for the murder of an unarmed civilian. Also, the German Foreign Minister has stated that Germany is at war with Russia.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to wrap up the important economic news stories from the week. Congress is having another fight over the debt ceiling. Also, the GOP wants to raise the Social Security age to 70, and the world is trying to avoid recession.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's essential news stories. The FBI is going after the African Socialist Party Movement like J. Edgar Hoover's attack on Martin Luther King. Also, backlash grows against Florida's halt on African American studies.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to wrap up the important news stories from the week. Five Memphis police officers have been arrested for the murder of an unarmed civilian. Also, Haiti is being pushed into further instability by the US and Canada, and Nicaragua stands out for its low poverty rate.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to wrap up the important news story from the week. A video has been released showing a Pfizer executive bragging about controversial covid related subjects. Also, President Trump and Bill Gates have both called for an end to the Ukraine conflict and Ukrainian president Zelensky calls his nation a business opportunity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

