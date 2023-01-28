https://sputniknews.com/20230128/us-arms-sales-through-the-roof-despite-looming-recession-1106773854.html

US Arms Sales Through the Roof Despite Looming Recession

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the boom in...

US arms sales through the roof despite looming recession On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the boom in U.S. arms sales despite the looming recession.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Frost - EconomistRobert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer & Political AnalystShane Harris - President of People's Association of Justice AdvocatesIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Ted Rall about billionaire George Soros meddling in politics by funneling millions of dollars nationwide. Later, they discussed Boeing pleading not guilty to fraud charges in 737 Max arraignment.In the second hour, Mark Frost and the Fault Lines team discussed the booming arms industry, as weapons sales jumped in 2022 due to the US support of the Ukraine conflict.In the third hour, Robert Inlakkesh joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the Israeli military attack and killing of Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp.Later in the final hour, Shane Harris spoke with Fault Lines about the possible unrest in Memphis, Tennessee following the charges of five ex-police officers with second-degree murder after Tyre Nichols was killed following a traffic stop.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

