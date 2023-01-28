Two Injured in Jerusalem Shooting, Less Than 24 Hours After Deadly Terror Attack Near Synagogue

International
Two people have been injured in a shooting at the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem, Israel.
Two people have been injured in a shooting at the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem, Israel. Both wounded, a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, are in serious condition, with injuries to their upper bodies, according to a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service. The two men are reportedly father and son.According to police, the gunman has been "neutralized." They are currently investigating the shooter's identity, and searches are underway in the area in an attempt to find out if he acted alone. The police are treating the shooting as a suspected terror attack.The incident comes less than 24 hours after seven people were killed and at least three others wounded in a terror shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The perpetrator was shot and killed by police.Later, the Israeli police tweeted that the shooter was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. According to preliminary investigation, he committed the terror attack by himself. He is believed to have waited outside the synagogue until Shabbat prayers ended, then started shooting at worshipers as they walked outside.A total of 42 suspects were arrested after the deadly attack, some of them were relatives or friends of the perpetrator, local media reported.Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said that the Friday attack was carried out in retaliation for a deadly Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday.On January 26, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli military said it had neutralized several Palestinian militants suspected of plotting major terror attacks.
The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after a terror attack at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem left seven people dead.
Two people have been injured in a shooting at the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem, Israel.
Both wounded, a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, are in serious condition, with injuries to their upper bodies, according to a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service. The two men are reportedly father and son.
According to police, the gunman has been "neutralized." They are currently investigating the shooter's identity, and searches are underway in the area in an attempt to find out if he acted alone. The police are treating the shooting as a suspected terror attack.
The incident comes less than 24 hours after seven people were killed and at least three others wounded in a terror shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The perpetrator was shot and killed by police.
Later, the Israeli police tweeted that the shooter was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. According to preliminary investigation, he committed the terror attack by himself. He is believed to have waited outside the synagogue until Shabbat prayers ended, then started shooting at worshipers as they walked outside.
A total of 42 suspects were arrested after the deadly attack, some of them were relatives or friends of the perpetrator, local media reported.
Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said that the Friday attack was carried out in retaliation for a deadly Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday.
On January 26, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli military said it had neutralized several Palestinian militants suspected of plotting major terror attacks.
