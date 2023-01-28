International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair
The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair, and the Paul Pelosi home invasion police body cam footage released.
the backstory
brazil
1984
poland
cia
antifa
riots
pfizer
The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair, and the Paul Pelosi home invasion police body cam footage released.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Poland, British MP's in the UK Want Investigations into Excess Deaths in the UK, and Donald Trump's EgoAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Antifa in Georgia, Turmoil in Brazil, and the Media Avoid any Discussion of Jeffrey Epstein In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Poland's revisionist history of the Holocaust, Project Veritas's undercover investigation into Pfizer, and Donald Trump unable to apologize for his mistakes. Ian explained the news of British MPs who've called for investigations into excess deaths in 2022 and Project Veritas investigation into Pfizer's mRNA vaccine development. Ian talked about the inflation in England and Donald Trump's defense of COVID-19 vaccines. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the GOP establishment, Ronna McDaniel, and violent protests expected in Memphis. Addy talked about his citizen journalism and the recent Antifa riots in Georgia, Addy commented on Ronna McDaniel being reelected as GOP chairwoman and the Republican establishment holding control of the party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
brazil
poland
brazil, 1984, poland, cia, antifa, riots, pfizer
brazil, 1984, poland, cia, antifa, riots, pfizer, аудио

The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair

09:30 GMT 28.01.2023
The Backstory
The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair, and the Paul Pelosi home invasion police body cam footage released.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Poland, British MP's in the UK Want Investigations into Excess Deaths in the UK, and Donald Trump's Ego

Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Antifa in Georgia, Turmoil in Brazil, and the Media Avoid any Discussion of Jeffrey Epstein

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Poland's revisionist history of the Holocaust, Project Veritas's undercover investigation into Pfizer, and Donald Trump unable to apologize for his mistakes. Ian explained the news of British MPs who've called for investigations into excess deaths in 2022 and Project Veritas investigation into Pfizer's mRNA vaccine development. Ian talked about the inflation in England and Donald Trump's defense of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the GOP establishment, Ronna McDaniel, and violent protests expected in Memphis. Addy talked about his citizen journalism and the recent Antifa riots in Georgia, Addy commented on Ronna McDaniel being reelected as GOP chairwoman and the Republican establishment holding control of the party.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
