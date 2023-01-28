https://sputniknews.com/20230128/the-rnc-reelects-the-status-quo-and-ronna-mcdaniel-as-rnc-chair-1106777601.html

The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair

The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair, and the Paul Pelosi home... 28.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-28T09:30+0000

2023-01-28T09:30+0000

2023-01-28T09:30+0000

the backstory

brazil

1984

poland

cia

antifa

riots

pfizer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106777455_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7a91806212d0c8e423f14d5323e42814.png

The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair, and the Paul Pelosi home invasion police body cam footage released.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Poland, British MP's in the UK Want Investigations into Excess Deaths in the UK, and Donald Trump's EgoAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Antifa in Georgia, Turmoil in Brazil, and the Media Avoid any Discussion of Jeffrey Epstein In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Poland's revisionist history of the Holocaust, Project Veritas's undercover investigation into Pfizer, and Donald Trump unable to apologize for his mistakes. Ian explained the news of British MPs who've called for investigations into excess deaths in 2022 and Project Veritas investigation into Pfizer's mRNA vaccine development. Ian talked about the inflation in England and Donald Trump's defense of COVID-19 vaccines. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the GOP establishment, Ronna McDaniel, and violent protests expected in Memphis. Addy talked about his citizen journalism and the recent Antifa riots in Georgia, Addy commented on Ronna McDaniel being reelected as GOP chairwoman and the Republican establishment holding control of the party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

brazil, 1984, poland, cia, antifa, riots, pfizer, аудио