The RNC Reelects the Status Quo and Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ronna McDaniel reelected as RNC chair, and the Paul Pelosi home invasion police body cam footage released.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Poland, British MP's in the UK Want Investigations into Excess Deaths in the UK, and Donald Trump's Ego
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Antifa in Georgia, Turmoil in Brazil, and the Media Avoid any Discussion of Jeffrey Epstein
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Poland's revisionist history of the Holocaust, Project Veritas's undercover investigation into Pfizer, and Donald Trump unable to apologize for his mistakes. Ian explained the news of British MPs who've called for investigations into excess deaths in 2022 and Project Veritas investigation into Pfizer's mRNA vaccine development. Ian talked about the inflation in England and Donald Trump's defense of COVID-19 vaccines.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the GOP establishment, Ronna McDaniel, and violent protests expected in Memphis. Addy talked about his citizen journalism and the recent Antifa riots in Georgia, Addy commented on Ronna McDaniel being reelected as GOP chairwoman and the Republican establishment holding control of the party.
