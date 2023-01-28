International
Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation
Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation
Saudi Arabia has warned Israelis and Palestinians against descending into "further serious escalation" following several recent attacks in the region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s warning that the situation between Palestinians and Israelis will slide into further serious escalation, and the Kingdom condemns all targeting of civilians, stressing the need to de-escalate, revive the peace process and end the occupation [of the Palestinian territories]," the ministry said on Twitter. Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a similar call to the conflicting parties. Earlier in the day, two people were injured as a result of a suspected terrorist attack in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police.On Friday, Israeli police reported a terror attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. The Friday attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, in which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured.
Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation

18:48 GMT 28.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has warned Israelis and Palestinians against descending into "further serious escalation" following several recent attacks in the region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s warning that the situation between Palestinians and Israelis will slide into further serious escalation, and the Kingdom condemns all targeting of civilians, stressing the need to de-escalate, revive the peace process and end the occupation [of the Palestinian territories]," the ministry said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a similar call to the conflicting parties.
Israeli security forces cordon off the site of a shooting attack near Israeli police headquarters, close to the line dividing mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem from the mostly Jewish western sector of the city, on October 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
World
Two Injured in Jerusalem Shooting, Less Than 24 Hours After Deadly Terror Attack Near Synagogue
09:04 GMT
Earlier in the day, two people were injured as a result of a suspected terrorist attack in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police.
On Friday, Israeli police reported a terror attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry.
The Friday attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, in which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured.
