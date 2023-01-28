International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230128/russias-latest-pantsir-air-defense-systems-to-be-used-in-special-operation-zone---source-1106779556.html
Russia’s Latest Pantsir Air Defense Systems to Be Used in Special Operation Zone - Source
Russia’s Latest Pantsir Air Defense Systems to Be Used in Special Operation Zone - Source
Russia’s air defense system in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine will soon be reinforced with the latest Pantsir-SM systems, an informed source told Sputnik.
2023-01-28T02:04+0000
2023-01-28T01:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
pantsir missile system
russia
source
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597624_0:158:2059:1316_1920x0_80_0_0_12355362200c101dccdb28b62ef33e1e.jpg
"It is planned that, in the near future, a batch of Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems in the latest modification - the Pantsir-SM - will be sent to the zone of the special military operation to strengthen the air defense system," the source said. One Pantsir-SM system can be equipped with 48 mini-missiles, the source specified. Russia plans to test the use of the Pantsir-SM system, equipped with mini-missiles, in the special operation zone "for the destruction of drones and self-propelled projectiles of multiple launch rocket systems of the ‘Grad’ type," the source told Sputnik. Russia’s new Pantsir-SM air defense system has an increased target detection range of 75 kilometers (47 miles) and an engagement range of 40 kilometers. It can target drones at a greater distance than previous versions and has a new multifunctional target tracking and missile guidance radar.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597624_283:0:2059:1332_1920x0_80_0_0_86abbcb429e251364967c8672b5ee125.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, pantsir air defense system, special military operation, ukraine conflict
russia, pantsir air defense system, special military operation, ukraine conflict

Russia’s Latest Pantsir Air Defense Systems to Be Used in Special Operation Zone - Source

02:04 GMT 28.01.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabankAnti-aircraft missile and artillery complex "Pantsir-S1" at the anti-terrorist exercises of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) "Peace Mission - 2021" at the Donguzsky training ground in the Orenburg Region.
Anti-aircraft missile and artillery complex Pantsir-S1 at the anti-terrorist exercises of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Peace Mission - 2021 at the Donguzsky training ground in the Orenburg Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s air defense system in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine will soon be reinforced with the latest Pantsir-SM systems, an informed source told Sputnik.
"It is planned that, in the near future, a batch of Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems in the latest modification - the Pantsir-SM - will be sent to the zone of the special military operation to strengthen the air defense system," the source said.
"Such systems will be able to hit drones and missiles launched by Ukrainian militants, including rockets of the American HIMARS MLRS [multiple rocket launcher], at a significantly greater range."
One Pantsir-SM system can be equipped with 48 mini-missiles, the source specified.
Russia plans to test the use of the Pantsir-SM system, equipped with mini-missiles, in the special operation zone "for the destruction of drones and self-propelled projectiles of multiple launch rocket systems of the ‘Grad’ type," the source told Sputnik.
Russia’s new Pantsir-SM air defense system has an increased target detection range of 75 kilometers (47 miles) and an engagement range of 40 kilometers. It can target drones at a greater distance than previous versions and has a new multifunctional target tracking and missile guidance radar.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала