https://sputniknews.com/20230128/russias-latest-pantsir-air-defense-systems-to-be-used-in-special-operation-zone---source-1106779556.html

Russia’s Latest Pantsir Air Defense Systems to Be Used in Special Operation Zone - Source

Russia’s Latest Pantsir Air Defense Systems to Be Used in Special Operation Zone - Source

Russia’s air defense system in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine will soon be reinforced with the latest Pantsir-SM systems, an informed source told Sputnik.

2023-01-28T02:04+0000

2023-01-28T02:04+0000

2023-01-28T01:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

pantsir missile system

russia

source

air defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597624_0:158:2059:1316_1920x0_80_0_0_12355362200c101dccdb28b62ef33e1e.jpg

"It is planned that, in the near future, a batch of Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems in the latest modification - the Pantsir-SM - will be sent to the zone of the special military operation to strengthen the air defense system," the source said. One Pantsir-SM system can be equipped with 48 mini-missiles, the source specified. Russia plans to test the use of the Pantsir-SM system, equipped with mini-missiles, in the special operation zone "for the destruction of drones and self-propelled projectiles of multiple launch rocket systems of the ‘Grad’ type," the source told Sputnik. Russia’s new Pantsir-SM air defense system has an increased target detection range of 75 kilometers (47 miles) and an engagement range of 40 kilometers. It can target drones at a greater distance than previous versions and has a new multifunctional target tracking and missile guidance radar.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, pantsir air defense system, special military operation, ukraine conflict