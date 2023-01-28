https://sputniknews.com/20230128/russian-foreign-ministry-deeply-concerned-by-escalation-of-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1106787096.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent flare-up in the Israeli-Palestine conflict and is calling on both sides to resume constructive dialogue and refrain from any unilateral actions

The foreign ministry recalled several recent attacks in the region, including a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday, which left seven people killed, according to the Israeli police. The attacker was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. On Thursday, at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the ministry said. On Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in the city of Qalqilya and at the Shuafat refugee camp in similar circumstances. The ministry stressed that "the latest events clearly confirm the need to urgently resume constructive Palestinian-Israeli dialogue and refrain from unilateral actions." Russia, being a part of the Middle East Quartet, which also includes the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, views attempts "to artificially block the joint work of the Quartet and to usurp 'external assistance' to the contacts between the parties as contrary to the fundamental interests of the two peoples."

