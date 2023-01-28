https://sputniknews.com/20230128/kenya-sentences-tanzanian-national-convicted-of-child-trafficking-to-30-years-in-jail-1106781511.html

Kenya Sentences Tanzanian National Convicted of Child Trafficking to 30 Years in Jail

Kenya Sentences Tanzanian National Convicted of Child Trafficking to 30 Years in Jail

This article is about James Sengo Nestroy who was found guilty in charges of trafficking physically disabled children from his home country, Tanzania, to Kenya for sale or economic exploitation.

2023-01-28T09:11+0000

2023-01-28T09:11+0000

2023-01-28T09:11+0000

africa

east africa

kenya

tanzania

child trafficking

people trafficking

court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102204/63/1022046370_0:0:963:541_1920x0_80_0_0_cd3f015c0dc94014de7f14230ab0f314.jpg

A court in Kenya's capital Nairobi has ordered James Sengo Nestroy, a Tanzanian national, either to pay a fine of 30Mln Kenyan shillings ($242,000) or serve a 30-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of trafficking physically disabled children from his home country to Kenya for sale or economic exploitation.Nestroy was taken into custody by Kenyan police in April last year after an undercover media investigation that revealed the Tanzanian was running a child-trafficking network in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.The suspect was found guilty of smuggling a child from Tanzania after promising his parents that he was going to find help and sponsorship for the disabled minor in neighboring Kenya. Parents gave up the child, hoping for a better life for him, but the trafficker forced the child (along with other victims) to beg in Nairobi's streets and confiscated their takings at the end of the day.The accused was said to have given every disabled child a wheelchair and a handler who pushed him through the streets to beg from people who showed sympathy with the children’s condition.A similar case involving a foreign national accused of child trafficking is being reviewed by a court in Kenya’s western neighbor, Uganda, where a US couple, Nicholas Spencer and Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, were initially taken into police custody in Kampala after they were charged with torturing one of three Ugandan foster children.During the course of the Spencers’ trial, Ugandan prosecutors charged them with child trafficking. According to the charge sheet, the Spencers recruited, transported and kept the child through “abuse of position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation”. Kampala police claimed that the American couple kept three foster children and used them to raise charitable funds.Under Ugandan laws, the charge of child torture carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. If found guilty of child trafficking, they could be sentenced to death.

africa

east africa

kenya

tanzania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

child trafficking, kenya, tanzania, james sengo nestroy, trafficking physically disabled children, beg, child exploitation, makadara law courts, nairobi, child, children