Kanye West is reportedly under investigation after he allegedly pulled a woman's cellphone out of her hand and hurled it away when she refused to stop filming him.
Kanye West 'Named Suspect in Battery Investigation' After Allegedly Tossing Woman's Phone Away

10:08 GMT 28.01.2023
© AP Photo / Amy HarrisThis April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
© AP Photo / Amy Harris
The alleged incident took place while the rapper was on his way to his daughter North and son Saint's basketball game in LA.
Kanye West is reportedly under investigation after he allegedly pulled a woman’s cellphone out of her hand and hurled it away when she refused to stop filming him.
In a viral video, Ye is seen leaving for his children's basketball game when he noticed that he was being followed by paparazzi. While it's unclear whether the woman was a paparazzo or a fan, the rapper allegedly got out of his car and asked her to stop filming him. The woman was filming West from inside her own vehicle when he confronted her.
“You didn’t have to run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” Kanye told the woman, who kept holding her cell to his face.
As the woman argued that she was free to film him because he was a "celebrity," the rapper allegedly snapped, reached into her vehicle, yanked the phone out of her hand, and tossed it away.
A tabloid cited police sources as saying that deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene and were provided "video evidence" of the incident. The woman was purportedly spotted leaving the sheriff’s department and talking to police officers. Ye has reportedly since been named a suspect in a battery investigation.
