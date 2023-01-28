Japan Reportedly to Set Up Government Unit to Tackle Fake News in April 2024

International
Japan will establish a special unit within the Cabinet Secretariat in April 2024 that will help deal with disinformation online, the national broadcaster reported on Saturday.
According to media reports, the unit will comprise specialists from the foreign and defense ministries, as well as the cabinet intelligence and research office and other bodies. It will be tasked with containing the spread of fake news on social media and "sending out accurate information." The broadcaster also quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as saying that spreading disinformation "not only threatens universal values but could also affect security." The new body will thus prepare for possible foreign fake news campaigns and devise ways to tackle them.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will establish a special unit within the Cabinet Secretariat in April 2024 that will help deal with disinformation online, the national broadcaster reported on Saturday.
According to media reports, the unit will comprise specialists from the foreign and defense ministries, as well as the cabinet intelligence and research office and other bodies. It will be tasked with containing the spread of fake news on social media and "sending out accurate information."
The broadcaster also quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as saying that spreading disinformation "not only threatens universal values but could also affect security."
The new body will thus prepare for possible foreign fake news campaigns and devise ways to tackle them.
