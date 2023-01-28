https://sputniknews.com/20230128/haitian-police-riot-tyre-nichols-video-release-celac-summit-1106775054.html
Memphis braced for turmoil in anticipation of the release of bodycam footage of a brutal police killing.
Memphis braces for turmoil in anticipation of the release of bodycam footage of a brutal police killing.
Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss a police rebellion in Port au Prince, the stability of Haitian President Ariel Henry, and the role of gang violence in the political crisis.Journalist Peter Lavelle discusses the NYT’s sloppy reporting on letter bombs in Spain, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s finger wagging to African nations, whether the RAND Corporation’s report suggesting the US won’t benefit from military escalation in Ukraine could signal that Washington is warming to negotiations, and US forces stationing thousands of marines in Guam to further encircle China.FBI whistleblower Jane Turner discusses the arrest of former senior FBI agent Charles McGonical, the history of whistleblowing at the FBI, and how whistleblowing and partisanship intersect at the Department of Justice.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses Boeing’s extrajudicial agreements with the Justice Department over the crashes of two 737 Max 8 airliners, Arizona state legislators deciding to legalize the destruction of official records, the trials of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers around their role in January 6 riots, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s new book, and what early snapshots of the GOP primary could say about the upcoming race.International director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the strike at Machu Picchu as the political crisis in Peru intensifies, how Latin America is responding to the police brutality of the Peruvian government, and results of the CELAC Summit that concluded this week in Buenos Aires.The Misfits also discuss BuzzFeed’s decision to use artificial intelligence to create content for its website, the release of the footage of Paul Pelosi’s assailing, and this week's News of the Weird, including a lawsuit involving an anti-birthday crusader.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Michelle Witte
Michelle Witte
Haitian Police Riot, Tyre Nichols Video Release, CELAC Summit
Memphis braced for turmoil in anticipation of the release of bodycam footage of a brutal police killing.
Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss a police rebellion in Port au Prince, the stability of Haitian President Ariel Henry, and the role of gang violence in the political crisis.
Journalist Peter Lavelle discusses the NYT’s sloppy reporting on letter bombs in Spain, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s finger wagging to African nations, whether the RAND Corporation’s report suggesting the US won’t benefit from military escalation in Ukraine could signal that Washington is warming to negotiations, and US forces stationing thousands of marines in Guam to further encircle China.
FBI whistleblower Jane Turner discusses the arrest of former senior FBI agent Charles McGonical, the history of whistleblowing at the FBI, and how whistleblowing and partisanship intersect at the Department of Justice.
Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses Boeing’s extrajudicial agreements with the Justice Department over the crashes of two 737 Max 8 airliners, Arizona state legislators deciding to legalize the destruction of official records, the trials of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers around their role in January 6 riots, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s new book, and what early snapshots of the GOP primary could say about the upcoming race.
International director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the strike at Machu Picchu as the political crisis in Peru intensifies, how Latin America is responding to the police brutality of the Peruvian government, and results of the CELAC Summit that concluded this week in Buenos Aires.
The Misfits also discuss BuzzFeed’s decision to use artificial intelligence to create content for its website, the release of the footage of Paul Pelosi’s assailing, and this week's News of the Weird, including a lawsuit involving an anti-birthday crusader.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.