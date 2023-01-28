https://sputniknews.com/20230128/ethiopia-army-rejects-allegations-of-foreign-forces-fighting-in-tigray-region-1106789667.html
Ethiopia Army Rejects Allegations of Foreign Forces Fighting in Tigray Region
This article is about the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) rejecting the allegations cited in Western media about the presence of foreign forces in the Tigray region.
Ethiopia Army Rejects Allegations of Foreign Forces Fighting in Tigray Region
In recent months, following the signing of a peace deal between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), ending an armed conflict in the Tigray region in the north of the country, Western media reported on the alleged withdrawal of foreign forces who had aided the Ethiopian Army during the two-year conflict.
The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) has rejected allegations cited in Western media about the presence of foreign forces in the Tigray region, which was the scene for a nearly two-year armed conflict between the country’s federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
“There is no other security force in Tigray region except the [Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia] FDRE military,” Major General Teshome Gemechu, Directorate of Defense Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation of the ENDF, said in a statement.
Gemechu made the remarks during a briefing on implementation of the peace agreement
between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF. The briefing was attended by military attachés from various countries, representatives of the African Union, the Red Cross, and other international organizations based in Addis Ababa.
In late December 2022, Western media reports claimed that troops from neighboring Eritrea had started leaving cities in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, ruled by the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front, following the inking of the peace agreement.
The reports alleged that the Eritrean troops had been assisting Ethiopian government forces in combat with the TPLF. However, the claims have been repeatedly rejected by both Addis Ababa and Asmara.
In early November 2022, the African Union facilitated reaching a peace deal
between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, putting an end to nearly two years of fighting in the northern part of the country. Thousands of people were killed and millions of others displaced during the armed conflict.
Gemechu added that the peace treaty has made it possible for Ethiopia and neighboring nations to “breathe the air of peace.”
The peace deal eased the way for humanitarian aid, access to which was previously restricted, and the gradual return of public services, including banking, communications, electricity, and fuel.