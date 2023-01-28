https://sputniknews.com/20230128/bad-case-of-frenchness-ap-deletes-the-french-tweet-after-being-mocked-by-netizens-1106783053.html

Bad Case of Frenchness? AP Deletes 'The French' Tweet After Being Mocked by Netizens

The Associated Press has deleted a tweet, that was posted on Thursday, which gave guidance on AP style that became viral over its advice not to call French people “the French.”

The Associated Press has deleted a tweet that was posted on Thursday, which gave guidance on AP style that went viral over its advice not to call French people "the French".The tweet swiftly became the source of brilliant satire on Twitter, with the French embassy in the US joining in the fun as it briefly changed its name.After deleting the tweet, AP also sent a reply that said the inclusion of "the French" in the list of examples was "inappropriate".

