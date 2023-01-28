https://sputniknews.com/20230128/anti-government-protest-in-tel-aviv-over-judicial-reform-spat-1106781220.html

Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv Over Judicial Reform Spat

Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv Over Judicial Reform Spat

Thousands of demonstrators are gathering to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

2023-01-28T16:31+0000

2023-01-28T16:31+0000

2023-01-28T16:31+0000

world

israel

protests

tel aviv

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106306598_0:147:3073:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_1472eb70e07ded7cf06b720ad3e4a35f.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv as thousands of demonstrators are gathering to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet.On 4 January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and would give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, according to Israeli media. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.In December, the Israeli parliament swore in Netanyahu as prime minister. This is Netanyahu's sixth term in office after he was ousted from power in June last year, ending his 12-year run as prime minister. His return to office became possible after his right-wing bloc won 64 seats in the November elections - the fifth national vote in less than four years.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv Over Judicial Reform Spat Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv Over Judicial Reform Spat 2023-01-28T16:31+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thousands of demonstrators, rally against recently elected prime minister benjamin netanyahu