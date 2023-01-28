https://sputniknews.com/20230128/anti-government-protest-in-tel-aviv-over-judicial-reform-spat-1106781220.html
Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv Over Judicial Reform Spat
Thousands of demonstrators are gathering to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
Israel's new government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on 29 December.
Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv as thousands of demonstrators are gathering to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet.
On 4 January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and would give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, according to Israeli media. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.
In December, the Israeli parliament swore in Netanyahu as prime minister. This is Netanyahu's sixth term in office after he was ousted from power in June last year, ending his 12-year run as prime minister. His return to office became possible after his right-wing bloc won 64 seats in the November elections - the fifth national vote in less than four years.
