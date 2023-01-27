https://sputniknews.com/20230127/watch-san-francisco-police-release-body-cam-showing-hammer-attack-on-paul-pelosi-1106775227.html

Watch: San Francisco Police Release Body Cam Showing Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi

California's San Francisco County Superior Court published on Friday footage from officers’ body-worn cameras of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The October 28, 2022, attack on Pelosi, 82, sent him to the hospital for emergency surgery to repair a skull fracture. The accused, David DePape, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the release of the footage came after it was shown in court as part of the case against DePape.The whole incident unfolded in a few brief moments a little after 2:30 a.m. local time. The footage shows several officers responding to the call, approaching the Pelosi home and knocking on the front door.Warning: the following footage may disturb some viewers. Discretion is advised."What's going on man?" an officer asks them."Drop the hammer!" the officer commands.“Oh sh*t!” one of the officers says and they pile into the house. Pelosi had fallen on the hallway floor after the blow, and the police pushed DePape down on top of him.The officers then wrestle with DePape, demanding he give them his hand.DePape, 42, was apprehended and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, as well as federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.He also reportedly intended to target other public figures, including Governor Gavin Newsom, US President Joe Biden’s prodigal businessman son Hunter Biden, and Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

