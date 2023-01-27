https://sputniknews.com/20230127/us-cities-on-alert-for-blm-unrest-after-atlanta-antifa-riots-1106754195.html

US Cities on Alert for BLM Unrest After Atlanta Antifa Riots

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are set to release bodycam video of the January 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, a black man who died in hospital three days later from what one autopsy has described as a "severe beating".

Cities across the US have begun preparing for riots after last weekend's violence in Atlanta, Georgia over the death of a black man following his arrest.Georgia state Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Thursday, in force until February 9, and called up 1,000 National Guard troopers in case of further unrest.Cities as far-flung as Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, California and Washington, D.C. were also reportedly getting ready to fend off rioters.The Memphis, Tennessee Police Department is set to release bodycam footage on Friday of five officers, all also black men, recording their arrest of Tyre Nichols on January 7 for reckless driving.Nichols, who ran from one group of officers before being caught by another, died in hospital three days later. Preliminary results from an autopsy commissioned by his family found evidence of "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating."The five officers have been dismissed, arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, assault and misconduct.The Austin PD said it "will be moving into tactical alert status beginning Friday morning."The Washington Metropolitan Policer Department (MPD) said it had "fully activated all sworn personnel in preparation for possible First Amendment activities in the District of Columbia," referring to the constitutional protection of freedom of speech.The Nichols case has echoes of the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police Department officers — after he led a highway patrol car on a high-speed chase through a residential neighbourhood under the influence of drink and drugs — and the death of George Floyd in 2020 while he was restrained by officers in Minneapolis during an arrest.The acquittal of the officers who beat King sparked days of riots in LA, while Floyd's death contributed to the country-wide wave of protests and rioting during the 2020 presidential election campaign.Masked, black-clad 'Antifa' rioters took to the streets of Atlanta, more than 300 miles from Memphis, at the weekend in protest at the police killing of an environmental activist who authorities said shot a state trooper.Rioters smashed windows and set off fireworks outside the building where the Atlanta Police Foundation, an NGO which provides planning and training to the city's police department. Local businesses were also attacked.At least six suspects were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism offenses. Some were found in possession of explosives.The six suspects identified, all white, were named as Ivan Ferguson of Nevada; Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia; Nadja Geier of Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola of Spokane, Washington; Francis Carrol, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

