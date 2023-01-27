Trumpian Pulpit

International
Former President Donald Trump, apparently the new voice of reason in American politics, has called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, both Germany and the United States announced they would be sending tanks to Ukraine, a change from previous policy.The bully pulpit references an unofficial power held by the president. By speaking directly to the American people, the president wields the power to sway public opinion on a variety of issues and can use that to advance their agenda. While Biden has yet to prove he can employ the bully pulpit effectively, his predecessor utilized it frequently while in office and arguably still does today.Of course, Trump was never taken seriously by the Democratic establishment, a miscalculation that has harmed them politically in the past.
Former President Donald Trump, apparently the new voice of reason in American politics, has called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The former reality TV star claimed that “first come the tanks, then come the nukes,” warning against the continued escalation between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.
Earlier this week, both Germany and the United States announced they would be sending tanks to Ukraine, a change from previous policy.
The bully pulpit references an unofficial power held by the president. By speaking directly to the American people, the president wields the power to sway public opinion on a variety of issues and can use that to advance their agenda. While Biden has yet to prove he can employ the bully pulpit effectively, his predecessor utilized it frequently while in office and arguably still does today.
Of course, Trump was never taken seriously by the Democratic establishment, a miscalculation that has harmed them politically in the past.
