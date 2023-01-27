https://sputniknews.com/20230127/there-is-sudanese-ethiopian-consensus-on-issues-of-renaissance-dam-sudans-head-says-1106758168.html

There Is Sudanese-Ethiopian Consensus on Issues of Renaissance Dam, Sudan’s Head Says

The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed that the two countries agree on all issues related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council (STSC), Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed during his meeting in Khartoum with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that the two countries agree on all issues related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.For his part, Ahmed said, “The Renaissance Dam will not cause any harm to Sudan, but will benefit it in the field of electricity.”Ethiopia has been constructing the compound, which is supposed to be Africa’s largest dam once completed and provide large amounts of electricity for the region. However, Sudan and Egypt are concerned about the plans, describing the dam as a threat and alleging that it will lead to water shortages in the two countries.With regard to the border conflict between the two neighboring countries, the STSC chair stressed that “documents, technical mechanisms and dialogue represent the basic reference in this regard.”In the meanwhile, the Ethiopian PM indicated that the border issue is “an old one, we must refer to the documents to solve it.”The relationship between Khartoum and Addis Ababa has witnessed tensions. In late 2020, the redeployment of Sudanese military forces to fertile land located along the border that Ethiopia considers part of its territory triggered a crisis, punctuated by armed skirmishes. However, earlier in October 2022, the two countries agreed to resolve their border issues peacefully.

